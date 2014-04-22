Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez
Residents hold portraits during a symbolic funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in more
Residents hold portraits during a symbolic funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca, Colombia, April 21, 2014. Garcia Marquez, 87, who was born in Aracataca, died in Mexico City on April 17, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A woman places a yellow rose next to the urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcimore
A woman places a yellow rose next to the urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez during a public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A resident cries during a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Amore
A resident cries during a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Musicians play in front of the urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez more
Musicians play in front of the urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez during a public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The grandchildren and other relatives of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez stand around the umore
The grandchildren and other relatives of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez stand around the urn containing his ashes for public viewing, in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Residents place tributes during a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marqumore
Residents place tributes during a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A resident stands next to shirts with image of late Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, beforemore
A resident stands next to shirts with image of late Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before his symbolic public funeral, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents walk next to a poster of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before a symbolic publimore
Residents walk next to a poster of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before a symbolic public funeral held for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
The family of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, (L-R) son Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, wife Marcedmore
The family of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, (L-R) son Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, wife Marcedes Barcha, and son Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, stand in front of the urn containing his ashes for public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Residents take part in a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Armore
Residents take part in a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents walk next to a poster of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before a symbolic publimore
Residents walk next to a poster of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before a symbolic public funeral held for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A resident holding flowers and a book "Cien Anos de Soledad" (One Hundred Years of Solitude) by Colombian Nmore
A resident holding flowers and a book "Cien Anos de Soledad" (One Hundred Years of Solitude) by Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, takes part in a symbolic public funeral for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents take part in a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Armore
Residents take part in a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Police officers stand guard near a Colombian flag with paper butterflies outside the house of Colombian Nobmore
Police officers stand guard near a Colombian flag with paper butterflies outside the house of Colombian Nobel Prize laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Mexico City April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A worker arranges a banner with the picture of late Colombian Nobel Prize laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez amore
A worker arranges a banner with the picture of late Colombian Nobel Prize laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez at the Bellas Artes palace in Mexico City April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
精选图集
