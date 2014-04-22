Russia's kid cadets
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School lies on his bunk during a two-day field exercise near the more
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School lies on his bunk during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol April 12, 2014. The General Yermolov Cadet School is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus. The school allows its pupils to take part in field-training trips, during which they spend time at a base and undergo physical drills and weapons training. The outings are seen as a treat for students, and those with bad grades are not allowed to go. The school is named after the Russian imperial general Alexei Yermolov and many of its students are from military backgrounds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students sit on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students sit on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students play on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students play on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students brush their hair. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students brush their hair. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student plays with her mobile phone. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student plays with her mobile phone. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students clean their sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students clean their sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Training rifles are seen during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Training rifles are seen during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students receive weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students receive weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A lecturer shows students a picture of General Mikhail Skobolev, a highly decorated and revered strategist more
A lecturer shows students a picture of General Mikhail Skobolev, a highly decorated and revered strategist from the 19th century, during a military history lesson. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student prays in a chapel. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student prays in a chapel. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student takes part in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student takes part in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students sit in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students sit in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students sit near a dog. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students sit near a dog. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students run during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students run during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student takes part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student takes part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An instructor guides students as they march. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An instructor guides students as they march. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students prepare a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students prepare a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student has a drink. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student has a drink. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students salute whilst on night watch. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students salute whilst on night watch. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students prepare to sleep. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students prepare to sleep. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
下一个
Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez
People pay their respects to Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Nobel laureate and giant of Latin American literature.
Scotland's ties to the Panama jungle
Before giving up its independence, Scotland took a gamble to secure a brighter future, founding a colony on the isthmus of Panama to corner trade between the...
White House Easter Egg Roll
The first family hosts the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.
Celebration of marijuana
Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.