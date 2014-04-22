版本:
Russia's kid cadets

<p>A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School lies on his bunk during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol April 12, 2014. The General Yermolov Cadet School is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus. The school allows its pupils to take part in field-training trips, during which they spend time at a base and undergo physical drills and weapons training. The outings are seen as a treat for students, and those with bad grades are not allowed to go. The school is named after the Russian imperial general Alexei Yermolov and many of its students are from military backgrounds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students sit on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students play on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students brush their hair. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A student plays with her mobile phone. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students clean their sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Training rifles are seen during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students receive weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A lecturer shows students a picture of General Mikhail Skobolev, a highly decorated and revered strategist from the 19th century, during a military history lesson. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A student prays in a chapel. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A student takes part in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students sit in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students sit near a dog. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students run during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A student holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A student takes part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>An instructor guides students as they march. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students prepare a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A student has a drink. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students salute whilst on night watch. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Students prepare to sleep. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

