版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 22日 星期二 23:00 BJT

Bikinis on the slopes

<p>Snowboarders prepare to compete in the Bikini &amp; Board Shorts Downhill at Crystal Mountain, a ski resort near Enumclaw, Washington April 19, 2014. Skiers and snowboarders competed for a chance to win one of four season's passes. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Snowboarders prepare to compete in the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill at Crystal Mountain, a ski resortmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Snowboarders prepare to compete in the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill at Crystal Mountain, a ski resort near Enumclaw, Washington April 19, 2014. Skiers and snowboarders competed for a chance to win one of four season's passes. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
1 / 13
<p>A snowboarder attempts to keep up with his competitor with a tug of the shorts. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

A snowboarder attempts to keep up with his competitor with a tug of the shorts. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A snowboarder attempts to keep up with his competitor with a tug of the shorts. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
2 / 13
<p>Skiers and snowboarders brave the cold while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Skiers and snowboarders brave the cold while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Skiers and snowboarders brave the cold while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
3 / 13
<p>A skier crashes during the competition. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

A skier crashes during the competition. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A skier crashes during the competition. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
4 / 13
<p>Skiers leave the starting line. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Skiers leave the starting line. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Skiers leave the starting line. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
5 / 13
<p>Snowboarders leave the starting line. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Snowboarders leave the starting line. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Snowboarders leave the starting line. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
6 / 13
<p>A skier braves the cold while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

A skier braves the cold while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A skier braves the cold while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
7 / 13
<p>Spectators (top) drink and enjoy the Bikini &amp; Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Spectators (top) drink and enjoy the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Spectators (top) drink and enjoy the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
8 / 13
<p>(L to R) Natasha Aslani, Annie Kearby, and Megan Craft prepare to compete. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

(L to R) Natasha Aslani, Annie Kearby, and Megan Craft prepare to compete. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

(L to R) Natasha Aslani, Annie Kearby, and Megan Craft prepare to compete. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
9 / 13
<p>Skiers compete in the Bikini &amp; Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Skiers compete in the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Skiers compete in the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
10 / 13
<p>Skier Ken Dam enjoys the cold but sunny weather while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Skier Ken Dam enjoys the cold but sunny weather while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Skier Ken Dam enjoys the cold but sunny weather while riding a chairlift. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
11 / 13
<p>Claire McGuire (L) gets a hug after winning the women's snowboard division. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Claire McGuire (L) gets a hug after winning the women's snowboard division. REUTERS/David Ryder

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Claire McGuire (L) gets a hug after winning the women's snowboard division. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
12 / 13
<p>Claire McGuire (C) smiles after winning the women's snowboard division of the Bikini &amp; Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Claire McGuire (C) smiles after winning the women's snowboard division of the Bikini & Board Shorts Dowmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Claire McGuire (C) smiles after winning the women's snowboard division of the Bikini & Board Shorts Downhill. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

下一个

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

2014年 4月 22日
Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez

Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez

People pay their respects to Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Nobel laureate and giant of Latin American literature.

2014年 4月 22日
Scotland's ties to the Panama jungle

Scotland's ties to the Panama jungle

Before giving up its independence, Scotland took a gamble to secure a brighter future, founding a colony on the isthmus of Panama to corner trade between the...

2014年 4月 22日
White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

The first family hosts the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

2014年 4月 22日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐