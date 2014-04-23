NY cat cafe

版本:
<p>A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

