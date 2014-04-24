Bullfighting master class
A group of tourists sit during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Students hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A student holds a pair of banderillas during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A student drives banderillas into a simulated bull during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A teacher shows students how to hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Students hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A student holds a pair of banderillas during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
