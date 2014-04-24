版本:
Bullfighting master class

<p>A group of tourists sit during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A group of tourists sit during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Students hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Students hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A student holds a pair of banderillas during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A student holds a pair of banderillas during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A student drives banderillas into a simulated bull during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A student drives banderillas into a simulated bull during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A teacher shows students how to hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A teacher shows students how to hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Students hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Students hold capotes during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A student holds a pair of banderillas during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A student holds a pair of banderillas during a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Students attend a bullfight master class for schoolchildren at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

