版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 23:15 BJT

Most influential people

<p>Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni<more

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 15
<p>NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 15
<p>Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 15
<p>GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 15
<p>Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
6 / 15
<p>Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
7 / 15
<p>TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
8 / 15
<p>Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 15
<p>Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case that sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of domestic workers. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case thatmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case that sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of domestic workers. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 15
<p>Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
11 / 15
<p>Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
12 / 15
<p>Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 15
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL

Close
14 / 15
<p>Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Bullfighting master class

Bullfighting master class

下一个

Bullfighting master class

Bullfighting master class

School children learn the ins and outs of bullfighting.

2014年 4月 24日
NY cat cafe

NY cat cafe

The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan.

2014年 4月 24日
Born free in South Africa

Born free in South Africa

Around 20 million South Africans - or some 40 percent of the population - are so-called "Born Frees," the term bestowed on the first generation to grow up with...

2014年 4月 24日
Remains of D-Day

Remains of D-Day

World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.

2014年 4月 24日

精选图集

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐