Easter Feria bullfights
Spanish bullfighter Miguel Abellan performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, more
Spanish bullfighter Miguel Abellan performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. The four-day Easter Feria opens the French bullfight season in April and is held in the Roman-built arena. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French bullfighter Mehdi Savalli taunts a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Smore
French bullfighter Mehdi Savalli taunts a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. Several hundred thousand people visit the city of Arles in the Provence region with tens of thousands of aficionados who attend the bullfights. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Local cowboys "Gardians" on their horses stand in front of the arena during the traditional Easter Feria inmore
Local cowboys "Gardians" on their horses stand in front of the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' waits in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles,more
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' waits in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French bullfighter Juan Bautista performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Somore
French bullfighter Juan Bautista performs a pass to a bull during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Bullfighters enter the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014.more
Bullfighters enter the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull in the arena before the traditional Easter more
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull in the arena before the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Fermore
Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena enters the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern Franmore
Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena enters the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Eamore
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez 'El Juli' performs a pass to a bull in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares prepares to enter in the arena during the traditional Easter Ferimore
Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares prepares to enter in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Crowd of aficionados gathered in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, Amore
Crowd of aficionados gathered in the arena during the traditional Easter Feria in Arles, Southern France, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
