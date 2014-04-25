Domo arigato Mr. Asimo
President Barack Obama bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emergingmore
President Barack Obama bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum omore
President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center durinmore
Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Honda's second version of the humanoid robot Asimo climbs a flight of stairs in Barcelona during its first more
Honda's second version of the humanoid robot Asimo climbs a flight of stairs in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Japan's mime artists HIRO-PON and Ketch performs with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo in a celebration fmore
Japan's mime artists HIRO-PON and Ketch performs with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo in a celebration for Asimo's ninth birthday at its showroom in Tokyo October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Asimo plays a ball during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germmore
Asimo plays a ball during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Asimo pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, more
Asimo pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Asimo serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, Omore
Asimo serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Yukio Hatoyama shakes hands with Asimo during a photo session after a news conference to announce the govermore
Yukio Hatoyama shakes hands with Asimo during a photo session after a news conference to announce the government's new growth strategy December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Asimo pushes a cart at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
Asimo pushes a cart at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
Asimo makes introductions at an exhibition pavilion inside the media center for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit imore
Asimo makes introductions at an exhibition pavilion inside the media center for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Rusustu town, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Asimo serves some drinks during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance imore
Asimo serves some drinks during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Asimo salutes the crowd in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albmore
Asimo salutes the crowd in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Asimo demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Cmore
Asimo demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Honda Motor's new version of humanoid robot Asimo (R) runs past the audience at a Tokyo science museum durimore
Honda Motor's new version of humanoid robot Asimo (R) runs past the audience at a Tokyo science museum during its first appearance outside Honda's facilities February 18, 2006, as the first-generation Asimo (L) stands beside it. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
Asimo walks after it was presented by Motor manufacturer Honda at the annual car exhibition Helsinki Motor more
Asimo walks after it was presented by Motor manufacturer Honda at the annual car exhibition Helsinki Motor Show in Helsinki, Finland December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva
下一个
Elaborately carved eggs
Delicate designs cut into chicken, goose and ostrich eggs using miniature drills.
Life of John Paul II
A look back on the life of Pope John Paul II.
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
Easter Feria bullfights
The four-day Easter Feria held in the Roman-built arena opens the French bullfight season.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.