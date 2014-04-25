版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 26日 星期六 02:40 BJT

Domo arigato Mr. Asimo

<p>President Barack Obama bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emergingmore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

President Barack Obama bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
1 / 16
<p>President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum omore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
2 / 16
<p>Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center durinmore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 16
<p>Honda's second version of the humanoid robot Asimo climbs a flight of stairs in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Honda's second version of the humanoid robot Asimo climbs a flight of stairs in Barcelona during its first more

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Honda's second version of the humanoid robot Asimo climbs a flight of stairs in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
4 / 16
<p>Japan's mime artists HIRO-PON and Ketch performs with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo in a celebration for Asimo's ninth birthday at its showroom in Tokyo October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Japan's mime artists HIRO-PON and Ketch performs with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo in a celebration fmore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Japan's mime artists HIRO-PON and Ketch performs with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo in a celebration for Asimo's ninth birthday at its showroom in Tokyo October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 16
<p>Asimo plays a ball during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Asimo plays a ball during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germmore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo plays a ball during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
6 / 16
<p>Asimo pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Asimo pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, more

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
7 / 16
<p>Asimo serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Asimo serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, Omore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
8 / 16
<p>Yukio Hatoyama shakes hands with Asimo during a photo session after a news conference to announce the government's new growth strategy December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Yukio Hatoyama shakes hands with Asimo during a photo session after a news conference to announce the govermore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Yukio Hatoyama shakes hands with Asimo during a photo session after a news conference to announce the government's new growth strategy December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
9 / 16
<p>Asimo pushes a cart at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa</p>

Asimo pushes a cart at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo pushes a cart at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Close
10 / 16
<p>Asimo makes introductions at an exhibition pavilion inside the media center for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Rusustu town, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Asimo makes introductions at an exhibition pavilion inside the media center for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit imore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo makes introductions at an exhibition pavilion inside the media center for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Rusustu town, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
11 / 16
<p>Asimo serves some drinks during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Asimo serves some drinks during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance imore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo serves some drinks during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
12 / 16
<p>Asimo salutes the crowd in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Asimo salutes the crowd in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albmore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo salutes the crowd in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
13 / 16
<p>Asimo demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Asimo demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Cmore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 16
<p>Honda Motor's new version of humanoid robot Asimo (R) runs past the audience at a Tokyo science museum during its first appearance outside Honda's facilities February 18, 2006, as the first-generation Asimo (L) stands beside it. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama</p>

Honda Motor's new version of humanoid robot Asimo (R) runs past the audience at a Tokyo science museum durimore

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Honda Motor's new version of humanoid robot Asimo (R) runs past the audience at a Tokyo science museum during its first appearance outside Honda's facilities February 18, 2006, as the first-generation Asimo (L) stands beside it. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

Close
15 / 16
<p>Asimo walks after it was presented by Motor manufacturer Honda at the annual car exhibition Helsinki Motor Show in Helsinki, Finland December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva</p>

Asimo walks after it was presented by Motor manufacturer Honda at the annual car exhibition Helsinki Motor more

2014年 4月 26日 星期六

Asimo walks after it was presented by Motor manufacturer Honda at the annual car exhibition Helsinki Motor Show in Helsinki, Finland December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Elaborately carved eggs

Elaborately carved eggs

下一个

Elaborately carved eggs

Elaborately carved eggs

Delicate designs cut into chicken, goose and ostrich eggs using miniature drills.

2014年 4月 26日
Life of John Paul II

Life of John Paul II

A look back on the life of Pope John Paul II.

2014年 4月 26日
Kim Jong Un's female fans

Kim Jong Un's female fans

A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.

2014年 4月 26日
Easter Feria bullfights

Easter Feria bullfights

The four-day Easter Feria held in the Roman-built arena opens the French bullfight season.

2014年 4月 26日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐