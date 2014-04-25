Kim Jong Un's female fans
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-unimore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a flight drill of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 2620, honomore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a flight drill of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 2620, honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks with the women's national soccer team, who won the East Asian Footbalmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks with the women's national soccer team, who won the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) East Asian Cup championship last week in Seoul, South Korea, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Thrice Three-Revolution Red Flag Kamnamu (persimmon tree) Companmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Thrice Three-Revolution Red Flag Kamnamu (persimmon tree) Company under the Korean People's Army Unit 4302 in this undated picture. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands during a visit where he provided field guidance at Foodstufmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands during a visit where he provided field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp, situatedmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves during a visit to the Pyongyang Myohyangsan Children's Camp, situated at the foot of Mt. Myohyang in North Phyongan Province, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a photo session with war veterans and commanding officers wmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a photo session with war veterans and commanding officers who took part in a military parade held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the truce of Korean War, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un talks with soldiers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) taking part in the lamore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un talks with soldiers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) taking part in the landing and anti-landing drills of KPA Large Combined Units 324 and 287 and KPA Navy Combined Unit 597, in the eastern sector of the front and the east coastal area on March 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
War veterans and commanding officers who took part in a military parade held in celebration of the 60th annmore
War veterans and commanding officers who took part in a military parade held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the truce of the Korean War greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
Residents greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment anmore
Residents greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment on the front, near the border with South Korea, southwest of Pyongyang March 7, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Yuphyong Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNAmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Yuphyong Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
