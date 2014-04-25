Elaborately carved eggs
A combination photo shows eggs with designs carved into them by artist Ludmila Kletz, at an exhibition in Smore
A combination photo shows eggs with designs carved into them by artist Ludmila Kletz, at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. The artist used miniature drills to carve designs into chicken, goose and ostrich eggs in more than 30 separate works. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, Amore
An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Artist Ludmila Kletz uses miniature drills to carve designs on eggshells during an exhibition in St. Petersmore
Artist Ludmila Kletz uses miniature drills to carve designs on eggshells during an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Artist Ludmila Kletz shows a carved eggshell during an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERmore
Artist Ludmila Kletz shows a carved eggshell during an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
