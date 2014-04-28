版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 28日 星期一 23:50 BJT

Spring in the city

<p>A boy reacts to a giant bubble that has been made in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A boy reacts to a giant bubble that has been made in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A boy reacts to a giant bubble that has been made in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 17
<p>A father takes a photo of his daughter in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A father takes a photo of his daughter in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegrimore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A father takes a photo of his daughter in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 17
<p>A couple poses for photos under a blossoming tree at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 27, 2014. The garden boasts over three dozen varieties of cherry trees. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A couple poses for photos under a blossoming tree at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough ofmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A couple poses for photos under a blossoming tree at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 27, 2014. The garden boasts over three dozen varieties of cherry trees. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 17
<p>People walk up the stairs at the Apple store in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People walk up the stairs at the Apple store in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

People walk up the stairs at the Apple store in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 17
<p>A street performer jumps over a boy as part of an impromptu show in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A street performer jumps over a boy as part of an impromptu show in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A street performer jumps over a boy as part of an impromptu show in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 17
<p>A horse pulls a carriage through Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A horse pulls a carriage through Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A horse pulls a carriage through Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 17
<p>A young girl climbs on the rocks as her father enjoys the view of the Manhattan skyline from Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A young girl climbs on the rocks as her father enjoys the view of the Manhattan skyline from Central Park imore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A young girl climbs on the rocks as her father enjoys the view of the Manhattan skyline from Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 17
<p>Kelvin Villaroel holds up his son Isaac for a photo in front of a cherry tree in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kelvin Villaroel holds up his son Isaac for a photo in front of a cherry tree in full blossom in Central Pamore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Kelvin Villaroel holds up his son Isaac for a photo in front of a cherry tree in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 17
<p>Men practice dance moves in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men practice dance moves in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Men practice dance moves in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 17
<p>A child reaches up to pop a bubble in the late afternoon sun in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A child reaches up to pop a bubble in the late afternoon sun in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. Rmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A child reaches up to pop a bubble in the late afternoon sun in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 17
<p>A woman takes a nap next to her bicycle in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman takes a nap next to her bicycle in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegrimore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A woman takes a nap next to her bicycle in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 17
<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 17
<p>People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Amore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 17
<p>Men practice their golf game on a putting green during their lunch hour in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. The temperature reached an unseasonably high 77 Fahrenheit.. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men practice their golf game on a putting green during their lunch hour in Bryant Park in New York, April 1more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Men practice their golf game on a putting green during their lunch hour in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. The temperature reached an unseasonably high 77 Fahrenheit.. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 17
<p>A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 1more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 17
<p>A woman basks in the sun as she listens to music, framed between daffodil flowers in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman basks in the sun as she listens to music, framed between daffodil flowers in Bryant Park in New Yormore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A woman basks in the sun as she listens to music, framed between daffodil flowers in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 17
<p>A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

下一个

Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

The School of American Ballet holds auditions for over 600 beginner ballet students, who will be selected to fill the 120 spots available to study the dance on...

2014年 4月 26日
Remembering the war dead

Remembering the war dead

Australia and New Zealand commemorate those who died in service on ANZAC Day.

2014年 4月 26日
Domo arigato Mr. Asimo

Domo arigato Mr. Asimo

Snapshots of Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo.

2014年 4月 26日
Elaborately carved eggs

Elaborately carved eggs

Delicate designs cut into chicken, goose and ostrich eggs using miniature drills.

2014年 4月 26日

精选图集

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐