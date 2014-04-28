版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 02:51 BJT

E.T. Atari games found in landfill

<p>A worker shows the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. Documentary filmmakers digging in a New Mexico landfill on Saturday unearthed hundreds of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridges, considered by some the worst video game ever made and blamed for contributing to the downfall of the video game industry in the 1980s. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

A worker shows the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo lmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

A worker shows the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. Documentary filmmakers digging in a New Mexico landfill on Saturday unearthed hundreds of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridges, considered by some the worst video game ever made and blamed for contributing to the downfall of the video game industry in the 1980s. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
1 / 9
<p>Workers take photos of recovered Atari games at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

Workers take photos of recovered Atari games at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aprimore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Workers take photos of recovered Atari games at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
2 / 9
<p>Workers show the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

Workers show the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo lanmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Workers show the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
3 / 9
<p>Spectators watch the progress as workers search the old Alamlgordo landfill for buried Atari games in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

Spectators watch the progress as workers search the old Alamlgordo landfill for buried Atari games in Alamomore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Spectators watch the progress as workers search the old Alamlgordo landfill for buried Atari games in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
4 / 9
<p>Workers monitor progress at the old Alamogordo landfill in search of buried Atari games in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

Workers monitor progress at the old Alamogordo landfill in search of buried Atari games in Alamogordo, New more

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Workers monitor progress at the old Alamogordo landfill in search of buried Atari games in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
5 / 9
<p>Randy Horn shows his personal copy of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" at the old Alamogordo Landfill dig site in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

Randy Horn shows his personal copy of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" at the old Alamogordo Landfill dig site more

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Randy Horn shows his personal copy of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" at the old Alamogordo Landfill dig site in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
6 / 9
<p>The first recovered Atari cartridge and packaging recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill are shown in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

The first recovered Atari cartridge and packaging recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill are shown in Amore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

The first recovered Atari cartridge and packaging recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill are shown in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
7 / 9
<p>Howard Scott Warshaw, creator of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial game, gives an interview to television media at the old Alamogordo landfill, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

Howard Scott Warshaw, creator of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial game, gives an interview to television media atmore

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Howard Scott Warshaw, creator of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial game, gives an interview to television media at the old Alamogordo landfill, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
8 / 9
<p>Archaeologist Andrew Reinhard shows off the first E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial cartridges recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson</p>

Archaeologist Andrew Reinhard shows off the first E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial cartridges recovered from the more

2014年 4月 29日 星期二

Archaeologist Andrew Reinhard shows off the first E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial cartridges recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

Close
9 / 9
重播
下一图片集
Anti-cartel vigilantes

Anti-cartel vigilantes

下一个

Anti-cartel vigilantes

Anti-cartel vigilantes

Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.

2014年 4月 29日
Remembering the Holocaust

Remembering the Holocaust

Israel commemorates the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during World War Two.

2014年 4月 29日
Spring in the city

Spring in the city

People in New York enjoy the outdoors with the arrival of warmer weather.

2014年 4月 28日
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

The School of American Ballet holds auditions for over 600 beginner ballet students, who will be selected to fill the 120 spots available to study the dance on...

2014年 4月 26日

精选图集

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐