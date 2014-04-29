版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 30日 星期三 02:40 BJT

Weird Wagens

<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two years to complete it. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two years to complete it. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 20
<p>The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Lukamore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 20
<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2,more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 20
<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2,more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 20
<p>Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. He has recently decorated his home especially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the natmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. He has recently decorated his home especially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 20
<p>A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with themore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 20
<p>Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors omore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 20
<p>A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
8 / 20
<p>The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for VW Beetle in Mexico and Huichol. The Volkswagen was covered in 2,277,000 beads applied by eight artisans from two Huichol families in an exclusive design based on Huichol culture. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany Demore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for VW Beetle in Mexico and Huichol. The Volkswagen was covered in 2,277,000 beads applied by eight artisans from two Huichol families in an exclusive design based on Huichol culture. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillsidemore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
10 / 20
<p>A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkatmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
11 / 20
<p>A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Momore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Mamore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
13 / 20
<p>A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci</p>

A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum inmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
15 / 20
<p>Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Harmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, nmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 20
<p>A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at tmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek</p>

A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Praguemore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Hungry in Caracas

Hungry in Caracas

下一个

Hungry in Caracas

Hungry in Caracas

The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located on a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who...

2014年 4月 30日
Israel's colorful bomb shelters

Israel's colorful bomb shelters

Graffiti brightens up the many bomb shelters in Sderot, a town that faces imminent threat of rocket attacks.

2014年 4月 29日
E.T. Atari games found in landfill

E.T. Atari games found in landfill

Documentary filmmakers unearthed hundreds of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" game cartridges, considered by some to be the worst video game ever made.

2014年 4月 29日
Anti-cartel vigilantes

Anti-cartel vigilantes

Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.

2014年 4月 29日

精选图集

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐