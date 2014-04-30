版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 1日 星期四 00:10 BJT

Factory of fun

<p>Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta, Malta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in thmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta, Malta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrimore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
2 / 20
<p>An employee pours Playmobil figure hair pieces into an assembly machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An employee pours Playmobil figure hair pieces into an assembly machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in tmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

An employee pours Playmobil figure hair pieces into an assembly machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
3 / 20
<p>Heads of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Heads of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Inmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Heads of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
4 / 20
<p>An employee fills containers with different colored pigments used in the production of Playmobil figures, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An employee fills containers with different colored pigments used in the production of Playmobil figures, amore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

An employee fills containers with different colored pigments used in the production of Playmobil figures, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
5 / 20
<p>Arms of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Arms of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Indmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Arms of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
6 / 20
<p>A supervisor (R) shows a worker how to service part of an injection-molding machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A supervisor (R) shows a worker how to service part of an injection-molding machine at the Playmobil Malta more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A supervisor (R) shows a worker how to service part of an injection-molding machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
7 / 20
<p>Colored pigments used in the manufacture of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Colored pigments used in the manufacture of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmomore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Colored pigments used in the manufacture of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
8 / 20
<p>Heads of Playmobil figures lie on their injection mold at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Heads of Playmobil figures lie on their injection mold at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Heads of Playmobil figures lie on their injection mold at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
9 / 20
<p>Charles Borg, 62, visually examines a Playmobil figure next to an injection-molding machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Charles Borg, 62, visually examines a Playmobil figure next to an injection-molding machine, at the Playmobmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Charles Borg, 62, visually examines a Playmobil figure next to an injection-molding machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
10 / 20
<p>Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
11 / 20
<p>Playmobil animal figurines lie on their injection mould at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Playmobil animal figurines lie on their injection mould at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Indusmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Playmobil animal figurines lie on their injection mould at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
12 / 20
<p>Discarded heads of Playmobil figures are seen in a plastic bag near an assembly machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Discarded heads of Playmobil figures are seen in a plastic bag near an assembly machine, at the Playmobil Mmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Discarded heads of Playmobil figures are seen in a plastic bag near an assembly machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
13 / 20
<p>Employees work in the packaging section at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Employees work in the packaging section at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Employees work in the packaging section at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
14 / 20
<p>Boxes of Playmobil toys are stacked and readied for export at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Boxes of Playmobil toys are stacked and readied for export at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Inmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Boxes of Playmobil toys are stacked and readied for export at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
15 / 20
<p>Playmobil figures are placed on top of air conditioning unit controls at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Playmobil figures are placed on top of air conditioning unit controls at the Playmobil Malta factory in themore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Playmobil figures are placed on top of air conditioning unit controls at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
16 / 20
<p>A child plays with a Playmobil house and figures at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A child plays with a Playmobil house and figures at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A child plays with a Playmobil house and figures at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
17 / 20
<p>A child plays in front of a poster showing a Playmobil "Knights of Malta Grand Master" figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A child plays in front of a poster showing a Playmobil "Knights of Malta Grand Master" figure at the Playmomore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A child plays in front of a poster showing a Playmobil "Knights of Malta Grand Master" figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
18 / 20
<p>Tourists take photos at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Tourists take photos at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Indusmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Tourists take photos at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
19 / 20
<p>A child plays with a Playmobil figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A child plays with a Playmobil figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A child plays with a Playmobil figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
NBA boots Donald Sterling

NBA boots Donald Sterling

下一个

NBA boots Donald Sterling

NBA boots Donald Sterling

The NBA bans Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments he made.

2014年 4月 30日
Inside a KGB headquarters

Inside a KGB headquarters

Once a prominent symbol of totalitarian power, the KGB headquarters in Latvia will be opened to the public with exhibitions and guided tours.

2014年 4月 30日
Weird Wagens

Weird Wagens

Unique and unusual Volkswagen Beetles from around the world.

2014年 4月 30日
Hungry in Caracas

Hungry in Caracas

The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located on a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who...

2014年 4月 30日

精选图集

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐