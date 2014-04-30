Factory of fun
Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in thmore
Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta, Malta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrimore
A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An employee pours Playmobil figure hair pieces into an assembly machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in tmore
An employee pours Playmobil figure hair pieces into an assembly machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Heads of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Inmore
Heads of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An employee fills containers with different colored pigments used in the production of Playmobil figures, amore
An employee fills containers with different colored pigments used in the production of Playmobil figures, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Arms of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Indmore
Arms of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A supervisor (R) shows a worker how to service part of an injection-molding machine at the Playmobil Malta more
A supervisor (R) shows a worker how to service part of an injection-molding machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Colored pigments used in the manufacture of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmomore
Colored pigments used in the manufacture of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Heads of Playmobil figures lie on their injection mold at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industmore
Heads of Playmobil figures lie on their injection mold at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Charles Borg, 62, visually examines a Playmobil figure next to an injection-molding machine, at the Playmobmore
Charles Borg, 62, visually examines a Playmobil figure next to an injection-molding machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial more
Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil animal figurines lie on their injection mould at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Indusmore
Playmobil animal figurines lie on their injection mould at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Discarded heads of Playmobil figures are seen in a plastic bag near an assembly machine, at the Playmobil Mmore
Discarded heads of Playmobil figures are seen in a plastic bag near an assembly machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Employees work in the packaging section at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outmore
Employees work in the packaging section at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Boxes of Playmobil toys are stacked and readied for export at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Inmore
Boxes of Playmobil toys are stacked and readied for export at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil figures are placed on top of air conditioning unit controls at the Playmobil Malta factory in themore
Playmobil figures are placed on top of air conditioning unit controls at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays with a Playmobil house and figures at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta more
A child plays with a Playmobil house and figures at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays in front of a poster showing a Playmobil "Knights of Malta Grand Master" figure at the Playmomore
A child plays in front of a poster showing a Playmobil "Knights of Malta Grand Master" figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tourists take photos at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Indusmore
Tourists take photos at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays with a Playmobil figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in more
A child plays with a Playmobil figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
下一个
NBA boots Donald Sterling
The NBA bans Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments he made.
Inside a KGB headquarters
Once a prominent symbol of totalitarian power, the KGB headquarters in Latvia will be opened to the public with exhibitions and guided tours.
Weird Wagens
Unique and unusual Volkswagen Beetles from around the world.
Hungry in Caracas
The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located on a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who...
精选图集
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.