图片 | 2014年 5月 1日 星期四 03:20 BJT

Graffiti of Brazil

<p>Children, carrying soccer balls, stand in front of a graffiti-covered wall during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) at the Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Children, carrying soccer balls, stand in front of a graffiti-covered wall during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) at the Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A woman looks out from her house next to graffiti depicting the iconic Christ the Redeemer with the Brazilian flag design painted in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman looks out from her house next to graffiti depicting the iconic Christ the Redeemer with the Brazilian flag design painted in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A woman poses with her dogs next to graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman poses with her dogs next to graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A dog is pictured next to graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A dog is pictured next to graffiti in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Brazilian cartoonist Cleveland "Bono" Pereira adds the finishing touches to graffiti painted in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Brazilian cartoonist Cleveland "Bono" Pereira adds the finishing touches to graffiti painted in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A man walks into his house next to graffiti depicting soccer players Brazil's Hulk (top), Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) painted in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A man walks into his house next to graffiti depicting soccer players Brazil's Hulk (top), Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) painted in reference to the 2014 World Cup on Taturana street at Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A tourist takes a picture between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A tourist takes a picture between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Children watch a soccer match held by activists as part of the "Rebel Cup" in downtown Sao Paulo April 13, 2014. The "Rebel Cup" is an informal tournament bringing together social movements as a way of protest against government spending for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Children watch a soccer match held by activists as part of the "Rebel Cup" in downtown Sao Paulo April 13, 2014. The "Rebel Cup" is an informal tournament bringing together social movements as a way of protest against government spending for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A boy poses between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A boy poses between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A woman checks her cell phone next to graffiti painted in reference to the 2014 World Cup at a slum in Rio de Janeiro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman checks her cell phone next to graffiti painted in reference to the 2014 World Cup at a slum in Rio de Janeiro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A couple walks between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A couple walks between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A family walks between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A family walks between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A woman closes the door garage of her house between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman closes the door garage of her house between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A girl from the Philippines walks past graffiti before a friendly soccer match ahead of the Street Child World Cup at the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2014. . REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A girl from the Philippines walks past graffiti before a friendly soccer match ahead of the Street Child World Cup at the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2014. . REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A graffiti at the former Indian Museum is pictured, next to the Maracana stadium, one of the stadiums hosting the 2014 World Cup soccer matches, in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A graffiti at the former Indian Museum is pictured, next to the Maracana stadium, one of the stadiums hosting the 2014 World Cup soccer matches, in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A woman rides a bicycle past a graffiti, representing Fuleco the Armadillo (L), the official mascot of the 2014 World Cup, and former soccer player Ronaldo, near the Maracana stadium, one of the stadiums hosting the World Cup soccer matches, in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman rides a bicycle past a graffiti, representing Fuleco the Armadillo (L), the official mascot of the 2014 World Cup, and former soccer player Ronaldo, near the Maracana stadium, one of the stadiums hosting the World Cup soccer matches, in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A woman walks in front of a graffiti art of the official mascot of the FIFA 2014 World Cup, Fuleco the Armadillo near the Maracana stadium, one of the stadiums hosting the 2014 World Cup soccer matches, in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman walks in front of a graffiti art of the official mascot of the FIFA 2014 World Cup, Fuleco the Armadillo near the Maracana stadium, one of the stadiums hosting the 2014 World Cup soccer matches, in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A boy walks in front of graffiti painted against infrastructure work for the 2014 World Cup at the Metro Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A boy walks in front of graffiti painted against infrastructure work for the 2014 World Cup at the Metro Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Two men spray soccer-inspired graffiti in the area around the National Stadium, as part of events prepared by the Federal District government to celebrate the countdown of 1,000 thousand days before the start of World Cup Brazil 2014, in Brasilia September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Two men spray soccer-inspired graffiti in the area around the National Stadium, as part of events prepared by the Federal District government to celebrate the countdown of 1,000 thousand days before the start of World Cup Brazil 2014, in Brasilia September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

