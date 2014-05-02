版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 23:50 BJT

China's hunger for sea cucumbers

<p>A sea cucumber collector displays two sea cucumbers in Dublin, January 28, 2014. As evening falls over Sierra Leone's Banana Island archipelago, bats stream from their beach-side roosts to circle in their thousands over the jungle village of Dublin. Below them a struggle is playing out over an unexpected commodity - the lowly sea cucumber, a fleshy, sausage-shaped creature that scavenges for food on the seabed. While the Banana Islanders have no use for sea cucumbers, in China they are prized for their medicinal properties and as a natural aphrodisiac. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

A sea cucumber collector displays two sea cucumbers in Dublin, January 28, 2014. As evening falls over Siermore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A sea cucumber collector displays two sea cucumbers in Dublin, January 28, 2014. As evening falls over Sierra Leone's Banana Island archipelago, bats stream from their beach-side roosts to circle in their thousands over the jungle village of Dublin. Below them a struggle is playing out over an unexpected commodity - the lowly sea cucumber, a fleshy, sausage-shaped creature that scavenges for food on the seabed. While the Banana Islanders have no use for sea cucumbers, in China they are prized for their medicinal properties and as a natural aphrodisiac. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
1 / 16
<p>A sea cucumber diver attempts to tie two canoes together during a sea cucumber collecting trip near Dublin, January 28, 2014. Sea cucumber diving is a lucrative option compared to the meager earnings offered by a fishing industry hard hit by illegal and unregulated foreign trawlers. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

A sea cucumber diver attempts to tie two canoes together during a sea cucumber collecting trip near Dublin,more

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A sea cucumber diver attempts to tie two canoes together during a sea cucumber collecting trip near Dublin, January 28, 2014. Sea cucumber diving is a lucrative option compared to the meager earnings offered by a fishing industry hard hit by illegal and unregulated foreign trawlers. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
2 / 16
<p>A Chinese man helps local residents carry an under-construction boat that will be used in sea cucumber fishing in Dublin, March 21, 2014. Growing demand for sea cucumbers - currently estimated at around 10,000 tonnes per year &ndash; has depleted stocks around the world, leading traders to search ever further afield for new harvesting grounds. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

A Chinese man helps local residents carry an under-construction boat that will be used in sea cucumber fishmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A Chinese man helps local residents carry an under-construction boat that will be used in sea cucumber fishing in Dublin, March 21, 2014. Growing demand for sea cucumbers - currently estimated at around 10,000 tonnes per year – has depleted stocks around the world, leading traders to search ever further afield for new harvesting grounds. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
3 / 16
<p>Mohamed, a sea cucumber diver, returns to the boat after free-diving for sea cucumbers near Dublin, Sierra Leone, January 28, 2014. Diving must take place in the dark, when the slug-like echinoderms emerge from their daytime resting places. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

Mohamed, a sea cucumber diver, returns to the boat after free-diving for sea cucumbers near Dublin, Sierra more

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Mohamed, a sea cucumber diver, returns to the boat after free-diving for sea cucumbers near Dublin, Sierra Leone, January 28, 2014. Diving must take place in the dark, when the slug-like echinoderms emerge from their daytime resting places. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
4 / 16
<p>A house is seen in Dublin, March 21, 2014. The sandy streets of Dublin village, once trodden by slaves destined for the Atlantic trade, reinforce the point that very little of the sea cucumber wealth has remained on Banana Island. Decaying clapboard houses, built in the distinctive style of the returning slaves who arrived in Sierra Leone from the late 18th century, lie scattered through the bush. The only street lights are rusting wrought-iron relics left behind by early Portuguese settlers. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

A house is seen in Dublin, March 21, 2014. The sandy streets of Dublin village, once trodden by slaves destmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A house is seen in Dublin, March 21, 2014. The sandy streets of Dublin village, once trodden by slaves destined for the Atlantic trade, reinforce the point that very little of the sea cucumber wealth has remained on Banana Island. Decaying clapboard houses, built in the distinctive style of the returning slaves who arrived in Sierra Leone from the late 18th century, lie scattered through the bush. The only street lights are rusting wrought-iron relics left behind by early Portuguese settlers. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
5 / 16
<p>Matthew Ray boils sea cucumbers to preserve them after a collecting trip near Dublin, January 28, 2014. The going price is 150,000 Leones ($35) for a 7-kg (15-pound) bucket. How much they are resold for is not clear, but by the time they reach the wholesale markets of Guangzhou, dried sea cucumbers similar to the Sierra Leone variety can fetch as much as $133 a kg. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

Matthew Ray boils sea cucumbers to preserve them after a collecting trip near Dublin, January 28, 2014. Themore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Matthew Ray boils sea cucumbers to preserve them after a collecting trip near Dublin, January 28, 2014. The going price is 150,000 Leones ($35) for a 7-kg (15-pound) bucket. How much they are resold for is not clear, but by the time they reach the wholesale markets of Guangzhou, dried sea cucumbers similar to the Sierra Leone variety can fetch as much as $133 a kg. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
6 / 16
<p>Men carry an under-construction boat that will be used in sea-cucumber fishing in Dublin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

Men carry an under-construction boat that will be used in sea-cucumber fishing in Dublin, March 21, 2014. Rmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Men carry an under-construction boat that will be used in sea-cucumber fishing in Dublin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
7 / 16
<p>Alex, a sea cucumber collector, paddles a canoe during a sea cucumber collecting expedition near Dublin, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

Alex, a sea cucumber collector, paddles a canoe during a sea cucumber collecting expedition near Dublin, Jamore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Alex, a sea cucumber collector, paddles a canoe during a sea cucumber collecting expedition near Dublin, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
8 / 16
<p>A cargo ship crosses behind Kroo Bay slum in Freetown, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

A cargo ship crosses behind Kroo Bay slum in Freetown, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A cargo ship crosses behind Kroo Bay slum in Freetown, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
9 / 16
<p>A sea cucumber collector rolls a joint on his way to the cucumber fields near Dublin, January 28, 2014. The work is arduous and repetitive. Many of the men use marijuana and other drugs to ease their burden. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

A sea cucumber collector rolls a joint on his way to the cucumber fields near Dublin, January 28, 2014. Themore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A sea cucumber collector rolls a joint on his way to the cucumber fields near Dublin, January 28, 2014. The work is arduous and repetitive. Many of the men use marijuana and other drugs to ease their burden. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
10 / 16
<p>Moses Taylor, the oldest man on Sierra Leone's Banana Islands and a former chief, reclines at his home in Dublin, January 28, 2014. Taylor recalls the Chinese investors' promises with bitterness. "They said they would build water pumps in the street, they said they would build street lights," he said, sprawled in a flower bed smoking cheap cigarettes. "They said they would build community centers. But they did nothing for us." REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

Moses Taylor, the oldest man on Sierra Leone's Banana Islands and a former chief, reclines at his home in Dmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Moses Taylor, the oldest man on Sierra Leone's Banana Islands and a former chief, reclines at his home in Dublin, January 28, 2014. Taylor recalls the Chinese investors' promises with bitterness. "They said they would build water pumps in the street, they said they would build street lights," he said, sprawled in a flower bed smoking cheap cigarettes. "They said they would build community centers. But they did nothing for us." REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
11 / 16
<p>Sea cucumber collectors bail out a canoe after it was partially capsized near Dublin, January 28, 2014. On one recent trip a man intoxicated with ethoxylated alcohol, Tomadol, capsized a boat, prompting panicked bailing to keep the team afloat. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

Sea cucumber collectors bail out a canoe after it was partially capsized near Dublin, January 28, 2014. On more

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Sea cucumber collectors bail out a canoe after it was partially capsized near Dublin, January 28, 2014. On one recent trip a man intoxicated with ethoxylated alcohol, Tomadol, capsized a boat, prompting panicked bailing to keep the team afloat. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
12 / 16
<p>A woman stands next to a rusted streetlight installed by Portuguese settlers hundreds of years ago in Dublin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

A woman stands next to a rusted streetlight installed by Portuguese settlers hundreds of years ago in Dublimore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A woman stands next to a rusted streetlight installed by Portuguese settlers hundreds of years ago in Dublin, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
13 / 16
<p>Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 26, 2014. The going price in Dublin is 150,000 Leones ($35) for a 7-kg (15-pound) bucket. How much they are resold for is not clear but Selina Stead, professor of Marine Governance and Environmental Science at Newcastle University, said by the time they reach the wholesale markets of Guangzhou, dried sea cucumbers similar to the Sierra Leone variety can fetch as much as $133 a kg. REUTERS/Alex Lee</p>

Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 26, 2014. Thmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 26, 2014. The going price in Dublin is 150,000 Leones ($35) for a 7-kg (15-pound) bucket. How much they are resold for is not clear but Selina Stead, professor of Marine Governance and Environmental Science at Newcastle University, said by the time they reach the wholesale markets of Guangzhou, dried sea cucumbers similar to the Sierra Leone variety can fetch as much as $133 a kg. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Close
14 / 16
<p>Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee</p>

Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 26, 2014. Rmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Close
15 / 16
<p>Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee</p>

Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 26, 2014. Rmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Sea cucumbers are seen at the biggest seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Digging up WWI bombs

Digging up WWI bombs

下一个

Digging up WWI bombs

Digging up WWI bombs

A French bomb-disposal unit searches the countryside to remove unexploded shells and grenades left over by World War One.

2014年 5月 2日
Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Legend has it that on Walpurgisnacht or May Eve, witches fly their broomsticks to meet the devil at the summit of the Brocken Mountain in Harz, Germany.

2014年 5月 2日
Graffiti of Brazil

Graffiti of Brazil

Images of vibrant graffiti from across the South American country.

2014年 5月 1日
Factory of fun

Factory of fun

Inside the Playmobil factory in Malta, as the toy brand turns 40.

2014年 5月 1日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐