版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 23:45 BJT

Digging up WWI bombs

<p>A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. Every year the bomb-disposal unit from Amiens removes several tons of shells, shrapnel, gas shells, unexploded grenades, called "engins de mort" (weapons of death), from surrounding fields and rivers. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI bamore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. Every year the bomb-disposal unit from Amiens removes several tons of shells, shrapnel, gas shells, unexploded grenades, called "engins de mort" (weapons of death), from surrounding fields and rivers. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
1 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
2 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses a tablet device to identify unexploded shells found by a farmer while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses a tablet device to identify unexploded shells found by a farmer while plowing hmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A bomb-disposal expert uses a tablet device to identify unexploded shells found by a farmer while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
3 / 13
<p>Unexploded shells wait for their removal by bomb-disposal experts after a farmer found them during last autumn's potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Unexploded shells wait for their removal by bomb-disposal experts after a farmer found them during last autmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Unexploded shells wait for their removal by bomb-disposal experts after a farmer found them during last autumn's potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
4 / 13
<p>A man holds the fuse of a shell found in a field outside Pozieres, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A man holds the fuse of a shell found in a field outside Pozieres, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Smore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A man holds the fuse of a shell found in a field outside Pozieres, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
5 / 13
<p>Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fielmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
6 / 13
<p>Two bomb-disposal experts hoist an unexploded shell into their truck after a French farmer found it while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts hoist an unexploded shell into their truck after a French farmer found it while pmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Two bomb-disposal experts hoist an unexploded shell into their truck after a French farmer found it while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
7 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a French farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identimore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a French farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
8 / 13
<p>An unexploded shell waits removal by bomb-disposal experts at the edge of a field outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An unexploded shell waits removal by bomb-disposal experts at the edge of a field outside Courcelette, the more

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

An unexploded shell waits removal by bomb-disposal experts at the edge of a field outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
9 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert listens to the sound made by liquid from an unexploded bomb to determine that it is a mustard gas shell found by a French farmer while plowing his fields in Courcelette the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert listens to the sound made by liquid from an unexploded bomb to determine that it is more

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A bomb-disposal expert listens to the sound made by liquid from an unexploded bomb to determine that it is a mustard gas shell found by a French farmer while plowing his fields in Courcelette the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
10 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses paint to mark a gas shell after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses paint to mark a gas shell after a French farmer found them during the autumn pomore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

A bomb-disposal expert uses paint to mark a gas shell after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
11 / 13
<p>Unexploded shells wait for removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Unexploded shells wait for removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them during the autmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Unexploded shells wait for removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
12 / 13
<p>Two bomb-disposal experts remove unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts remove unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fieldmore

2014年 5月 2日 星期五

Two bomb-disposal experts remove unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

下一个

Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Legend has it that on Walpurgisnacht or May Eve, witches fly their broomsticks to meet the devil at the summit of the Brocken Mountain in Harz, Germany.

2014年 5月 2日
Graffiti of Brazil

Graffiti of Brazil

Images of vibrant graffiti from across the South American country.

2014年 5月 1日
Factory of fun

Factory of fun

Inside the Playmobil factory in Malta, as the toy brand turns 40.

2014年 5月 1日
NBA boots Donald Sterling

NBA boots Donald Sterling

The NBA bans Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments he made.

2014年 4月 30日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐