World Extreme Games
Michael Norris of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor trains before performing at the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder falls as he competes at the Vert Ramp competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skateboarder Jake Brown of Australia falls as he competes at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Competitors perform at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Eito Yasutoko of Japan competes at the AIL Vert final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Competitors react after they compete in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skateboarder Trey Wood of the U.S. performs at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor performs at the FMX Course competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the Vert Ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor reacts after competing in the Climbing Wall competition during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trey Wood (C) of the U.S celebrates after winning gold medal next to his compatriots Andy Macdonald and Jonathan Schwan (L) at the SKB Mini-Mega final during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. Macdonald won silver and Schwan bronze. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A skateboarder trains at the vert ramp during the World Extreme Games in Shanghai May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
