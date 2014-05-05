Full metal combat
A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Chmore
A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. Medieval combat is a full contact sport that revives the foot based tournament fighting of medieval Europe. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Bemore
A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. Countries fight in refereed matches where the objective is to get the opposing team to the floor. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medmore
A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. There are also duels with polearms, swords and shields where the number of hits landed are scored. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition durinmore
Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. The fighters, both male and female, wear heavy armor and weapons, mostly replicas of authentic pieces, and fight following the knights code of conduct. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fighmore
Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fight during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. According to organizers, more than 15 nations are taking part in the Championships, which started on May 1st and will go on until May 4th, with an estimated attendance of 10,000 spectators. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, more
Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World more
Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship more
Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTmore
Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long swomore
A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long sword duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at tmore
A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at themore
A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competimore
A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat Womore
Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polmore
Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Champiomore
Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medievmore
A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World more
A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championshipmore
Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 20more
People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 20more
People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Bemore
People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonmore
A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spamore
A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2more
People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
下一个
Oscar Pistorius on trial
The South African Olympic and Paralympic track star returns to court for the resumption of his murder trial.
The surface of Mars
The continuing search for signs of life on the Red Planet.
China's hunger for sea cucumbers
Sierra Leone's Banana Islanders have no use for sea cucumbers, but in China they are prized for their medicinal properties and as a natural aphrodisiac.
Digging up WWI bombs
A French bomb-disposal unit searches the countryside to remove unexploded shells and grenades left over by World War One.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.