版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二 03:50 BJT

Full metal combat

<p>A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. Medieval combat is a full contact sport that revives the foot based tournament fighting of medieval Europe. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Chmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. Medieval combat is a full contact sport that revives the foot based tournament fighting of medieval Europe. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
1 / 25
<p>A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. Countries fight in refereed matches where the objective is to get the opposing team to the floor. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Bemore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. Countries fight in refereed matches where the objective is to get the opposing team to the floor. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
2 / 25
<p>A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. There are also duels with polearms, swords and shields where the number of hits landed are scored. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. There are also duels with polearms, swords and shields where the number of hits landed are scored. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
3 / 25
<p>Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. The fighters, both male and female, wear heavy armor and weapons, mostly replicas of authentic pieces, and fight following the knights code of conduct. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition durinmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. The fighters, both male and female, wear heavy armor and weapons, mostly replicas of authentic pieces, and fight following the knights code of conduct. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
4 / 25
<p>Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fight during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. According to organizers, more than 15 nations are taking part in the Championships, which started on May 1st and will go on until May 4th, with an estimated attendance of 10,000 spectators. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fighmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fight during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. According to organizers, more than 15 nations are taking part in the Championships, which started on May 1st and will go on until May 4th, with an estimated attendance of 10,000 spectators. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 25
<p>Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
6 / 25
<p>Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
7 / 25
<p>Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
8 / 25
<p>Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
9 / 25
<p>A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long sword duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long swomore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long sword duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 25
<p>A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at tmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
11 / 25
<p>A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at themore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
12 / 25
<p>A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competimore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
13 / 25
<p>Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat Womore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
14 / 25
<p>Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
15 / 25
<p>Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Champiomore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
16 / 25
<p>A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medievmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
17 / 25
<p>A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
18 / 25
<p>Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championshipmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
19 / 25
<p>People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 20more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
20 / 25
<p>People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 20more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
21 / 25
<p>People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Bemore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
22 / 25
<p>A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonmore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
23 / 25
<p>A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spamore

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
24 / 25
<p>People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2more

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Oscar Pistorius on trial

Oscar Pistorius on trial

下一个

Oscar Pistorius on trial

Oscar Pistorius on trial

The South African Olympic and Paralympic track star returns to court for the resumption of his murder trial.

2014年 5月 5日
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

The continuing search for signs of life on the Red Planet.

2014年 5月 3日
China's hunger for sea cucumbers

China's hunger for sea cucumbers

Sierra Leone's Banana Islanders have no use for sea cucumbers, but in China they are prized for their medicinal properties and as a natural aphrodisiac.

2014年 5月 2日
Digging up WWI bombs

Digging up WWI bombs

A French bomb-disposal unit searches the countryside to remove unexploded shells and grenades left over by World War One.

2014年 5月 2日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐