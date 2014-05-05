Welcome to Brazil
People relax at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People relax at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Street artist Lujan Perazzo plays a musical instrument at a traffic light at the streets in Brasilia. REUTEmore
Street artist Lujan Perazzo plays a musical instrument at a traffic light at the streets in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial shot shows the city of Salvador in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
An aerial shot shows the city of Salvador in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
A tourist takes a picture between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vilamore
A tourist takes a picture between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of themore
Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tourists take a ride on the beach at the Genipabu dunes in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimarmore
Tourists take a ride on the beach at the Genipabu dunes in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
A general view of Iracema beach in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
A general view of Iracema beach in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Former Brazilian soccer player Cafu looks at Brazilian model Fernanda Lima as they present the uniforms formore
Former Brazilian soccer player Cafu looks at Brazilian model Fernanda Lima as they present the uniforms for World Cup 2014 volunteers during Fashion Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People visit the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, also known as "Museum of the Eye", one of the main tourist spots inmore
People visit the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, also known as "Museum of the Eye", one of the main tourist spots in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
An aerial shot shows Sao Marcelo Fort in Salvador, in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontesmore
An aerial shot shows Sao Marcelo Fort in Salvador, in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
A view of a restaurant in the Ponta Negra beach in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
A view of a restaurant in the Ponta Negra beach in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraemore
A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Maria Clara dos Santos cleans tables at her home and hostel in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERSmore
Maria Clara dos Santos cleans tables at her home and hostel in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People shop at the Central Market in Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves
People shop at the Central Market in Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves
People visit the Botanical Garden of Curitiba, one of the main tourist spots of Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo more
People visit the Botanical Garden of Curitiba, one of the main tourist spots of Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
A match in the Arena Amazonia Vivaldo Lima stadium in Manaus. REUTER/Bruno Kelly
A match in the Arena Amazonia Vivaldo Lima stadium in Manaus. REUTER/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view of the Ariau hotel in the Amazon jungle near to Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view of the Ariau hotel in the Amazon jungle near to Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Children, who sell candy on the streets, play with horns at a store selling World Cup soccer merchandise inmore
Children, who sell candy on the streets, play with horns at a store selling World Cup soccer merchandise in Saara, a popular market, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of Iracema Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
An aerial view of Iracema Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
People walk at Ponta Negra beach in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
People walk at Ponta Negra beach in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
A general view of the Amazonas Theatre, one of the main tourist spots of Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A general view of the Amazonas Theatre, one of the main tourist spots of Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Colombia soccer fan Suzana poses after picking up her 2014 World Cup tickets in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Rimore
Colombia soccer fan Suzana poses after picking up her 2014 World Cup tickets in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A general view of the Municipal Theater in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A general view of the Municipal Theater in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves
An aerial view of Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Women take a selfie with a mobile phone between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's allemore
Women take a selfie with a mobile phone between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Recife. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Recife. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tourists ride on camels at the Genipabu dunes in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
Tourists ride on camels at the Genipabu dunes in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
Tourists are seen during a visit to Cathedral church in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
Tourists are seen during a visit to Cathedral church in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the Iracema beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
A general view of the Iracema beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
An aerial view of Futuro Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
An aerial view of Futuro Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
下一个
Storming the field
When fans run onto the sports field.
Full metal combat
Fighters from around the world suit up in full armor to fight in the Medieval Combat World Championship.
Oscar Pistorius on trial
The South African Olympic and Paralympic track star returns to court for the resumption of his murder trial.
The surface of Mars
The continuing search for signs of life on the Red Planet.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.