2014年 5月 7日

Farming a war-torn land

<p>An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Afghan farmers plow a field in front of a niche that once held a giant Buddha, in Bamiyan province April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

Afghan farmers plow a field in front of a niche that once held a giant Buddha, in Bamiyan province April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>A truck carrying villagers drives past on a road as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry in Outpost Bari Alai in Kunar, Afghanistan September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A truck carrying villagers drives past on a road as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry in Outpost Bari Alai in Kunar, Afghanistan September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Afghan children walk out of a field as they carry cotton clumps in containers balanced on their heads on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

Afghan children walk out of a field as they carry cotton clumps in containers balanced on their heads on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A farmer throws fertilizer in a field in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A farmer throws fertilizer in a field in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>An Afghan farmer carrying bags walks past U.S. soldiers, during an early morning patrol near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An Afghan farmer carrying bags walks past U.S. soldiers, during an early morning patrol near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An Afghan family transports their harvest on a donkey next to a U.S soldier securing the area in the village of Baubus in Logar Province in Afghanistan July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An Afghan family transports their harvest on a donkey next to a U.S soldier securing the area in the village of Baubus in Logar Province in Afghanistan July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Afghans walk on a road between agricultural plots that have been newly planted with vegetable seeds near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

Afghans walk on a road between agricultural plots that have been newly planted with vegetable seeds near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A man harvests wheat in Bamiyan, located in central Afghanistan August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A man harvests wheat in Bamiyan, located in central Afghanistan August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>An Afghan man pushes a hand cart through empty wheat fields on the outskirts of Kabul August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An Afghan man pushes a hand cart through empty wheat fields on the outskirts of Kabul August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An aerial view of a residential area beside vegetable fields in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An aerial view of a residential area beside vegetable fields in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Afghan boys stand in a poppy field as U.S Marines patrol a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

Afghan boys stand in a poppy field as U.S Marines patrol a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Afghan farmers work on a rice field in Nangarhar province October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

Afghan farmers work on a rice field in Nangarhar province October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>An Afghan policeman uses a ladder to climb inside a barn in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An Afghan policeman uses a ladder to climb inside a barn in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Afghan farmers dig a potato field in front of snow covered mountains, in Bamiyan province April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

Afghan farmers dig a potato field in front of snow covered mountains, in Bamiyan province April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>An Afghan boy harvests wheat at his father's farm outside Kabul June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An Afghan boy harvests wheat at his father's farm outside Kabul June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan farmer sifts dust out of harvested wheat in Bamiyan, about 240km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul August 26, 2005. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An Afghan farmer sifts dust out of harvested wheat in Bamiyan, about 240km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul August 26, 2005. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Afghani children look at a U.S. Marine as he patrols a poppy field in the area of Karez-e-Sayyidi, near Marjah district, Helmand province, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

Afghani children look at a U.S. Marine as he patrols a poppy field in the area of Karez-e-Sayyidi, near Marjah district, Helmand province, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

