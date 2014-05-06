Lion cubs get dunked
Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitmore
Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their moat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor carries out a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameronmore
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor carries out a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameronmore
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameronmore
Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Biologist Leigh Pitsko carries out a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Biologist Leigh Pitsko carries out a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper Kristen Clark chases a male lion cub during its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameronmore
Animal keeper Kristen Clark chases a male lion cub during its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keepers J.T. Taylor (R) and Kristen Clark (L) carefully handle a female lion cub after its swim testmore
Animal keepers J.T. Taylor (R) and Kristen Clark (L) carefully handle a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Animal keeper Marie Magnuson (L) and zoo curator of cats Carig Saffoe (R) are sprayed by a female lion cub more
Animal keeper Marie Magnuson (L) and zoo curator of cats Carig Saffoe (R) are sprayed by a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
下一个
Inside a Philadelphia prison
The now-closed Eastern State Penitentiary housed about 75,000 inmates over 142 years of operation.
Warren Buffett lovefest
Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists".
Welcome to Brazil
Views from the 2014 World Cup host cities.
Storming the field
When fans run onto the sports field.
精选图集
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.