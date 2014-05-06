版本:
图片 | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 03:40 BJT

Lion cubs get dunked

<p>Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their moat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Animal keeper J.T. Taylor carries out a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Animal keeper J.T. Taylor releases a female lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Biologist Leigh Pitsko carries out a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Animal keeper Kristen Clark chases a male lion cub during its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Animal keepers J.T. Taylor (R) and Kristen Clark (L) carefully handle a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Animal keeper Marie Magnuson (L) and zoo curator of cats Carig Saffoe (R) are sprayed by a female lion cub after its swim test May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

