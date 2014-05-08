版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 8日 星期四 10:20 BJT

Dancing on the ceiling

<p>Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist attraction which took some six weeks to complete. Camera was turned 180 degrees for the picture. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is commore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist attraction which took some six weeks to complete. Camera was turned 180 degrees for the picture. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 11
<p>General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germmore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 11
<p>Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is commore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 11
<p>Dutch tourist Nova inspects the dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Dutch tourist Nova inspects the dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-dowmore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

Dutch tourist Nova inspects the dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 11
<p>General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germmore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
5 / 11
<p>A car is seen through the living room window of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A car is seen through the living room window of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, imore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

A car is seen through the living room window of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 11
<p>Visitors walk past the fully equipped dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Visitors walk past the fully equipped dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upsimore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

Visitors walk past the fully equipped dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 11
<p>Visitors walk in the bedroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Visitors walk in the bedroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the villagmore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

Visitors walk in the bedroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
8 / 11
<p>Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is commore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
9 / 11
<p>General view of the bathroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

General view of the bathroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the villagmore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

General view of the bathroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 11
<p>A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affmore

2014年 5月 8日 星期四

A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Farming a war-torn land

Farming a war-torn land

下一个

Farming a war-torn land

Farming a war-torn land

The struggle to wean Afghan farmers off opium production.

2014年 5月 7日
Lion cubs get dunked

Lion cubs get dunked

Lion cubs try out their sea legs during a swim test at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

2014年 5月 7日
Inside a Philadelphia prison

Inside a Philadelphia prison

The now-closed Eastern State Penitentiary housed about 75,000 inmates over 142 years of operation.

2014年 5月 6日
Warren Buffett lovefest

Warren Buffett lovefest

Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists".

2014年 5月 6日

精选图集

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐