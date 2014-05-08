Soldiers on parade
Kazakh troops march during a parade of the armed forces to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Astanmore
Kazakh troops march during a parade of the armed forces to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Astana, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
Vietnamese female militants, dressed in ethnic minorities costumes, hold rifles while marching during the 6more
Vietnamese female militants, dressed in ethnic minorities costumes, hold rifles while marching during the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Dien Bien Phu battle in the historic city May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Enthusiasts wearing World War Two military uniforms march during a parade in St. Petersburg May 5, 2014. REmore
Enthusiasts wearing World War Two military uniforms march during a parade in St. Petersburg May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Iraqi soldiers march with flags during a ceremony marking the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Iraqimore
Iraqi soldiers march with flags during a ceremony marking the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Air Force in Nasiriyah city, south of Baghdad April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Members of the Italian army march before the arrival of Pope Francis to lead the Easter mass in Saint Petermore
Members of the Italian army march before the arrival of Pope Francis to lead the Easter mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garamore
The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of Venmore
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi Januarymore
Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth omore
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning inmore
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniforms, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square,more
Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniforms, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square, with the St Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, in Moscow, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen hold flags during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 2, 2012. more
Russian servicemen hold flags during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of South Korea's Underwater Demolition Team march during the 65th anniversary of Korea Armed Forcesmore
Members of South Korea's Underwater Demolition Team march during the 65th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, at a military airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhmore
Indian soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kimore
Soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Troops hold colored cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at the Zocalo square in dowmore
Troops hold colored cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of Japan's Self-Defense Force's honor guard prepare for a ceremony for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe atmore
Members of Japan's Self-Defense Force's honor guard prepare for a ceremony for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Indian army recruits stand at attention as they take part in a passing out parade at a garrison in Rangrethmore
Indian army recruits stand at attention as they take part in a passing out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Members of an honor guard stand in line as they prepare for a welcoming ceremony for visiting Vietnamese Prmore
Members of an honor guard stand in line as they prepare for a welcoming ceremony for visiting Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Korean honor guards hold banners with pictures of the sailors who died in the sinking of a South Koremore
South Korean honor guards hold banners with pictures of the sailors who died in the sinking of a South Korean naval vessel by what Seoul insists was a North Korean submarine, during an event marking the third anniversary of the incident, at the national cemetery in Daejeon March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Jae-Hwan/Pool
India's Border Security Force soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" cermore
India's Border Security Force soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
Indian Army soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhmore
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sierra Leone army marching band parades through central Freetown, November 16 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penneymore
A Sierra Leone army marching band parades through central Freetown, November 16 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Honor guard troops march during a welcoming ceremony for visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas outsimore
Honor guard troops march during a welcoming ceremony for visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Korean War veterans react as they shout slogans to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a parade to mark more
Korean War veterans react as they shout slogans to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniform, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square, more
Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniform, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, in Moscow November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) inspects the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrmore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) inspects the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Turkish soldiers march during a military parade marking the 90th anniversary of Victory Day in Ankara Augusmore
Turkish soldiers march during a military parade marking the 90th anniversary of Victory Day in Ankara August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ecuadorian Shuar Indian soldiers participate in a military parade to commemorate the Battle of Pichincha ofmore
Ecuadorian Shuar Indian soldiers participate in a military parade to commemorate the Battle of Pichincha of May 24, 1822 in Quito May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Soldiers from Canada's Lord Strathcona's Horse stand ready for inspection at the Spruce Meadows North Amerimore
Soldiers from Canada's Lord Strathcona's Horse stand ready for inspection at the Spruce Meadows North American event in Calgary, Alberta, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shememore
Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
North Korean soldiers parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Koreanmore
North Korean soldiers parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russian servicemen line up before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Red Square in Moscow Aprmore
Russian servicemen line up before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Red Square in Moscow April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of amore
North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
