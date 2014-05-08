版本:
2014年 5月 8日

Truth or Consequences - Spaceport

<p>A man cycles into the town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico April 30, 2014. The world's first purpose-built commercial space base and soon-to-be site of the first space flights with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is near the town of Truth or Consequences in New Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>An overall view of the town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. The inaugural flight into suborbital space should happen later this year and the first astronauts, who have made reservations and paid $250,000 for the flight, should follow a month later. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A sign advertising the town of Truth or Consequences is seen on Interstate 25 highway between El Paso, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico April 30, 2014. While it's not clear what the economic impact will be, many agree that Spaceport America should inject new energy into the town. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A motel displays a neon vacancy sign in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A man walks past the Happy Belly Deli in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Teenagers watch the rodeo in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Jessie Springer, 26, tosses a lasso around a calf at the rodeo in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A display in honor of radio quiz show host Ralph Edwards, whose show the town was named after, is seen in Geronimo Springs Museum in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>People dance to a band during the annual Fiesta in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>The Rocket Inn is seen in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Val Wilkes, 54, (L) and her wife Cydney Wilkes, 56, stand outside their motel, the Rocket Inn, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Freeze-dried space food is sold at the Space Place New Mexico store in Elephant Butte, New Mexico May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Misty McArthur, 48, from Ruidoso, New Mexico, soaks in the hot springs at Sierra Grande Lodge &amp; Spa in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Artist Roy Lohr, 69, stands by a sign at his home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Artist Roy Lohr, 69, sits in a "spaceship" he built in his back yard from wine and beer bottles in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A man carries a broken bicycle past the town boundary sign in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A view of the perimeter fence of Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Spaceport America's Virgin Galactic Gateway to Space Building is seen near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A tourist photographs Spaceport Operations Center at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Spaceport America's Virgin Galactic Gateway to Space Building is seen near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A firetruck is parked outside Spaceport Operations Center at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A mission control screen is seen at Spaceport near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. . REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>The main runway mission control is seen at Spaceport near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>Spaceport America's Virgin Galactic Gateway to Space Building is seen at the end of the road to the main runway, near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

<p>A Space X shipping container is seen at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 5月 8日

