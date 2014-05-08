版本:
中国
Homeless camp in Brazil

<p>A member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests next to his bed under a tarpaulin while building his shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement have been protesting to demand affordable low-income housing from the government. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on building new shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. Sao Paulo state has a deficit of 1.11 million homes, according to the Institute of Applied Economic Research. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Marcio, 40, a member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement poses between shacks in front of the Brazilian flag at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A bag with the logo of the Brazilian Soccer Confederation is seen on a newly built shack of a member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement as people carry logs to build their own shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>The son of a member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement plays with hoes at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A family of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on a newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement looks on from his newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A family of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement sits in a newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement sleeps in his newly built shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on their new shacks at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement works on his piece of land to build a shack for his family at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement work on a new shack at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A general view shows shacks belonging to members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement at the "People's World Cup" camp in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

