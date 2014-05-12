Sunday soccer in Brazil
A player takes a corner kick during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. Pelada can refer to a street match where everyone plays barefoot with "naked" feet, or a match on a grassless "naked" field, or a match with a ball so worn that it is "naked". REUTERS/Washington Alves
Residents play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Bom Pastor neighborhood of Natal, a World Cup host city, May 11, 2014. With the 2014 World Cup just one month away, people of all walks of life in the host cities are spending their Sundays practicing the sport for which their country is about to become the global stage. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A goalkeeper recovers the ball after a goal was scored against him during a "pelada" soccer match in the Cidade de Deus neighborhood of Port Alegre, a World Cup host city, May 10, 2014.REUTERS/Edison Vara
A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Borel favela of Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy sits on a discarded couch as he watches a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Bom Pastor neighborhood of Natal, a World Cup host city, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
Children play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in front of the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in Fortaleza, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Discarded soccer boots hang from an electric wire where they were thrown by their owners over several months after Sunday "pelada" soccer matches in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Rival players clash during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Residents play soccer at Joao Camara soccer field, in Natal, northeastern Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
Amateur teams Azulao (blue uniforms) and Novo Reino prepare to play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Sao Jose neighborhood of Manaus, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A man sits with a soccer ball as he watches a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares
Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Borel favela of Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares
Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
A player scores a goal during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares
Residents play soccer at Joao Camara soccer field, with the train station building in the background, in Natal, northeastern Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
Children play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in front of the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rivals of amateur clubs Nadave and Vila Real play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on a street closed to traffic for the day in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rivals of amateur clubs Nadave and Vila Real play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A goalkeeper makes a save during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Cuiaba, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Lopes
A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
