Kenya's moonshine

<p>A laborer prepares traditional liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", at an illegal distillery along a river in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 9, 2014. Eighty people have died after drinking from a batch of illegal liquor in Kenya and police have detained several people for questioning, officials and police said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

A laborer prepares traditional liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", at an illegal distillery along a river in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 9, 2014. Eighty people have died after drinking from a batch of illegal liquor in Kenya and police have detained several people for questioning, officials and police said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A laborer prepares traditional liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", at an illegal distillery in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 9, 2014. Consumption of illicit alcohol is common in Kenya where many cannot afford factory-made beers and spirits. Deaths often occur but this is the largest number of people killed in a single incident for several years. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

A laborer prepares traditional liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", at an illegal distillery in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 9, 2014. Consumption of illicit alcohol is common in Kenya where many cannot afford factory-made beers and spirits. Deaths often occur but this is the largest number of people killed in a single incident for several years. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A man sleeps on the streets after drinking distilled liquor in the suburbs of Nairobi May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

A man sleeps on the streets after drinking distilled liquor in the suburbs of Nairobi May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Mama Jane Adhiambo is covered in smoke as she prepares traditional liquor at an illegal distillery in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

Mama Jane Adhiambo is covered in smoke as she prepares traditional liquor at an illegal distillery in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>Mama Jane Adhiambo prepares liquor at an illegal distillery in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

Mama Jane Adhiambo prepares liquor at an illegal distillery in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>Mama Jane Adhiambo prepares liquor at an illegal distillery in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

Mama Jane Adhiambo prepares liquor at an illegal distillery in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>People drink traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor at a house in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

People drink traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor at a house in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>A man serves traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor at a house in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

A man serves traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor at a house in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>People drink traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor at a house in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

People drink traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor at a house in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>A woman drinks traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor at a house in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

A woman drinks traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor at a house in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>A girl runs past a pot used to distil traditional liquor at an illegal distillery in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

A girl runs past a pot used to distil traditional liquor at an illegal distillery in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>Administration police officers pour out traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", during an operation in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

Administration police officers pour out traditionally brewed alcoholic liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", during an operation in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>An administration police officer destroys pots used to prepare traditional brewed alcoholic liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", during an operation in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

An administration police officer destroys pots used to prepare traditional brewed alcoholic liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", during an operation in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>An Administration police officer watches her steps as she walks over traditional brewed alcoholic liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", flowing from a house during an operation in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 5月 12日 星期一

An Administration police officer watches her steps as she walks over traditional brewed alcoholic liquor, locally known as "chang'aa", flowing from a house during an operation in Kibera slum in the suburbs of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

