Buddha's birthday

<p>Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 13, 2014. Buddhists across the world celebrate holy Vesak to honor the birth, enlightenment and passing of Lord Buddha 2,550 years ago. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>A man works on a pandal at a temple ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>A nun holds a candle as she prays during Vesak Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A man holds a line of Buddhist flags while decorating a pandal at a temple ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 13, 2014.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Buddhists pray during a ceremony to commemorate the birth of Buddha, at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, May 11, 2014.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A man paints statues of Buddha at a workshop ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Buddhist monks attend a Vesak Day ceremony at a pagoda in Takeo province, Cambodia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

<p>A woman lights incense sticks during a Vesak Day ceremony at a pagoda in Takeo province, Cambodia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

<p>Buddhist monks prostrate as they perform the "three steps one bow" ceremony at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery on the eve of Vesak Day in Singapore May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Buddhists pray during a ceremony to commemorate the birth of Buddha, at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>A devotee prays before a "three steps one bow" ceremony at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery on the eve of Vesak Day in Singapore May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A man picks up statues of Buddha one by one, as he packs them for sale at a workshop ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>A man cleans a statue of Buddha which will be featured in an illuminated display illustrating episodes from the life of Buddha, ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Men hang Vesak lanterns ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

