Antarctica melting
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is seen in this undated NASA image. Vast glaciers in West Antarctica seemore
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is seen in this undated NASA image. Vast glaciers in West Antarctica seem to be locked in an irreversible thaw linked to global warming that may push up sea levels for centuries, scientists said. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Two Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline in East Antarctica January 1, 20more
Two Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline in East Antarctica January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A whale fossil is seen near to an Antarctic station located in Admiralty Bay, King George Island on the Antmore
A whale fossil is seen near to an Antarctic station located in Admiralty Bay, King George Island on the Antarctic continent November 25, 2008. The whale fossil was constructed by French explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1979. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A 20 meter-high ice cliff forming the edge of the Wilkins Ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula is seen frommore
A 20 meter-high ice cliff forming the edge of the Wilkins Ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula is seen from a plane January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
An enormous iceberg breaks off the Knox Coast in the Australian Antarctic Territory, January 11, 2008. REUTmore
An enormous iceberg breaks off the Knox Coast in the Australian Antarctic Territory, January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Torsten Blackwood/Pool
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier November 13, 2013more
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier November 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/Handout via Reuters.
Giant tabular icebergs surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory more
Giant tabular icebergs surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Torsten Blackwood/Pool
Adelie penguins walk on the ice at Cape Denison in Antarctica, in this December 12, 2009 file photo. REUTEmore
Adelie penguins walk on the ice at Cape Denison in Antarctica, in this December 12, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Pauline Askin/Files
A telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way August 20more
A telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way August 2008. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation/Handout
A humpback whale swims past the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Alistemore
A humpback whale swims past the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula,more
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The Trans Antarctic Mountains are clearly visible from the flight deck of a ski-equipped cargo plane flyingmore
The Trans Antarctic Mountains are clearly visible from the flight deck of a ski-equipped cargo plane flying from McMurdo Station to Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica, December 11, 2006. REUTERS/Deborah Zabarenko
A NASA DC-8 flies across a crack, 18 miles (29 km) in length, forming across the Pine Island Glacier ice shmore
A NASA DC-8 flies across a crack, 18 miles (29 km) in length, forming across the Pine Island Glacier ice shelf October 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/Jefferson Beck/Handout
Two Adelie penguins rest on the shores of Commonwealth Bay in Antarctica December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Paulimore
Two Adelie penguins rest on the shores of Commonwealth Bay in Antarctica December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
An iceberg sculpted by the sea is seen in a bay beside the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January more
An iceberg sculpted by the sea is seen in a bay beside the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January 23, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peamore
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
People watch pieces of ice floating in the Weddell Sea from the Argentine Base Marambio in the Antarctica Pmore
People watch pieces of ice floating in the Weddell Sea from the Argentine Base Marambio in the Antarctica Peninsula, March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Weddell seals lie atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, East Antarctica January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pmore
Weddell seals lie atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, East Antarctica January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Ice blocks are seen floating in the Weddell Sea near the Antarctic Peninsula March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enriquemore
Ice blocks are seen floating in the Weddell Sea near the Antarctic Peninsula March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian (ANTARCTICA)
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d’Urville in East Antarctica Januarymore
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d’Urville in East Antarctica January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Sofa-sized chunks of ice drop from the Barne Glacier in Cape Evans, Antarctica December 9, 2006. REUTERS/Demore
Sofa-sized chunks of ice drop from the Barne Glacier in Cape Evans, Antarctica December 9, 2006. REUTERS/Deborah Zabarenko
British scientist Alison Cook, of the British Antarctic Survey, sits on Merger peak after landing by plane more
British scientist Alison Cook, of the British Antarctic Survey, sits on Merger peak after landing by plane on a snowy ridge in Antarctica January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The B-15A iceberg breaks up off Antarctica's Cape Adare October 30, 2005, as seen from European Space Agenmore
The B-15A iceberg breaks up off Antarctica's Cape Adare October 30, 2005, as seen from European Space Agency's (ESA) Envisat satellite. REUTERS/Handout
The retreating Knox Coast iceshelf exposes the barren Windmill Islands of Vincennes Bay in the Australian Amore
The retreating Knox Coast iceshelf exposes the barren Windmill Islands of Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory on January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Torsten Blackwood/Pool
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whmore
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Giant tabular icebergs surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory more
Giant tabular icebergs surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Torsten Blackwood/Pool
A seal swims by icebergs off the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January 23, 2009. REUTERS/Alistmore
A seal swims by icebergs off the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January 23, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A satellite view of Antarctica is seen in this undated NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A satellite view of Antarctica is seen in this undated NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
下一个
Kenya's moonshine
Despite recent deaths, drinking illegally brewed alcohol is common where many cannot afford factory-made beers and spirits.
Disputed vote in east Ukraine
Pro-Russian rebels declare victory in referendums on self-rule denounced by Kiev as bogus.
The Lewinsky scandal
The tumultuous moment in U.S. politics when a president was almost taken down by a scandal.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.