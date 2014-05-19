版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 19日 星期一 23:32 BJT

Civil War Days

<p>People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the United States from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlementmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

People portraying Civil War soldiers from the South fire a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. Participants dress in period costumes to recreate a battle scene from the war that took place in the United States from 1861-1865. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 17
<p>Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Cmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Civil War re-enactors representing soldiers from the North prepare for their battle re-enactment scene at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Napervmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the North is seen at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during amore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South runs with a captured flag from Northern troops during a battle scene re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Dmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man portraying a Civil War soldier carries a rifle over his soldiers during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlemenmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South fires a cannon during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement inmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North fire their rifles at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Cimore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait at the start of a battle scene re-enactment during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 17
<p>A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Nmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is seen during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Nmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South wait to take part in a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 17
<p>A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile durmore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South walks past a collection of rifles stacked in a pile during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Damore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South line up in formation during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 17
<p>A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at more

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A man dressed as a Civil War soldier prepares to load his rifle during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 17
<p>A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during more

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A tintype photograph is seen on the backpack of a man portraying a Civil War soldier from the South during a re-enactment at Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Napemore

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the North march toward the battlefield during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 17
<p>Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles more

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Men portraying Civil War soldiers from the South get direction on proper technique on holding their rifles during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 17
<p>A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois,more

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

A pistol is seen on a table beside a hat during Civil War Days at Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 5月 17日
Wildfires in California

Wildfires in California

Fires flare as California enters the height of wildfire season in the midst of one of the state's worst droughts on record.

2014年 5月 16日
Modi wins India election

Modi wins India election

The pro-business Hindu nationalist is headed for the most resounding election victory in 30 years.

2014年 5月 16日
Protests over mine disaster

Protests over mine disaster

Anger over Turkey's worst ever coal mine disaster turns to protest.

2014年 5月 16日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐