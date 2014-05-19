Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (C) plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital imore
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (C) plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (C) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd R) visit the Taesongsan General Hospital inmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (C) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd R) visit the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (2nd R) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) play with children during a visit tomore
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (2nd R) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) play with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (2nd L) visits the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo releasmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong un (2nd L) visits the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets a child during his visit to the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Cmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets a child during his visit to the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspects a hospital bed frame as he visits the construction site of the Chimore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspects a hospital bed frame as he visits the construction site of the Children's Hospital, which is near completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 6, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un walks at the construction site of a dental hospital in this undated photo rmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un walks at the construction site of a dental hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 24, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) stands at the construction site of a dental hospital in this undated phmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) stands at the construction site of a dental hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 24, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now undmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now under construction in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now undmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now under construction in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now undmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital now under construction in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Armymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in this picture released by the North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang January 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in this picture released by the North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang January 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits the Taesongsan General Hospital being built by the People's Army in this picture released by the North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang January 20, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
下一个
Robot Ball
A showcase of new robotic innovations at the "Robot Ball" exhibition in Moscow.
Space station's uncertain future
Russia casts doubt on the future of the International Space Station in retaliation against U.S. sanctions over Ukraine.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Washington Monument reopens
The Washington Monument reopens after being closed for repairs for almost three years after it was damaged in an earthquake.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.