图片 | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 01:00 BJT

The art of flowers

<p>A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M &amp; A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M & A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

