版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 05:10 BJT

Latin women embrace beautiful game

<p>Daniela Pardo, captain of Chile's national women's soccer team, balances a ball on her head while training in Santiago May 14, 2014. Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are striking back by lacing up their boots and embracing the region's most cherished sport. The surge is part of a global boom, with an estimated 29 million women and girls playing worldwide. But it is especially salient for South America, a region revered for its ball game and infamous for its machismo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Daniela Pardo, captain of Chile's national women's soccer team, balances a ball on her head while training more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Daniela Pardo, captain of Chile's national women's soccer team, balances a ball on her head while training in Santiago May 14, 2014. Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are striking back by lacing up their boots and embracing the region's most cherished sport. The surge is part of a global boom, with an estimated 29 million women and girls playing worldwide. But it is especially salient for South America, a region revered for its ball game and infamous for its machismo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
1 / 20
<p>A player from the Colo Colo women's soccer club with a tattoo that reads, "My life is soccer" attends a training session in Santiago May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A player from the Colo Colo women's soccer club with a tattoo that reads, "My life is soccer" attends a tramore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A player from the Colo Colo women's soccer club with a tattoo that reads, "My life is soccer" attends a training session in Santiago May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
2 / 20
<p>Players of Chile's national women's soccer team carry a goal post to position while training in Santiago May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Players of Chile's national women's soccer team carry a goal post to position while training in Santiago Mamore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Players of Chile's national women's soccer team carry a goal post to position while training in Santiago May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
3 / 20
<p>A mother hugs her daughter who is training at the Colo Colo school of women's soccer in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A mother hugs her daughter who is training at the Colo Colo school of women's soccer in Santiago May 11, 20more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A mother hugs her daughter who is training at the Colo Colo school of women's soccer in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
4 / 20
<p>Claudia Soto (top) of Colo Colo women's soccer club jumps over a rival from Universidad Catolica during a match in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Claudia Soto (top) of Colo Colo women's soccer club jumps over a rival from Universidad Catolica during a mmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Claudia Soto (top) of Colo Colo women's soccer club jumps over a rival from Universidad Catolica during a match in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
5 / 20
<p>A girl covers her ears as her teammates yell slogans during a training session at the Colo Colo school of women's soccer in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A girl covers her ears as her teammates yell slogans during a training session at the Colo Colo school of wmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A girl covers her ears as her teammates yell slogans during a training session at the Colo Colo school of women's soccer in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
6 / 20
<p>A player from a girl's soccer team, Portugal, hides the soccer ball under her shirt during a match against El Campito team in the Villa 31 shantytown in Buenos Aires, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

A player from a girl's soccer team, Portugal, hides the soccer ball under her shirt during a match against more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A player from a girl's soccer team, Portugal, hides the soccer ball under her shirt during a match against El Campito team in the Villa 31 shantytown in Buenos Aires, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
7 / 20
<p>Player Nathalie Quezada (L) of the Colo Colo women's soccer club receives medical attention from a trainer before a match in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Player Nathalie Quezada (L) of the Colo Colo women's soccer club receives medical attention from a trainer more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Player Nathalie Quezada (L) of the Colo Colo women's soccer club receives medical attention from a trainer before a match in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
8 / 20
<p>A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club holds the ball during a practice session in Buenos Aires September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club holds the ball during a practice session in Buenos Aires Sepmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club holds the ball during a practice session in Buenos Aires September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
9 / 20
<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club talk in the locker room at halftime in their match against Villa San Carlos in Buenos Aires October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club talk in the locker room at halftime in their match against Vimore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club talk in the locker room at halftime in their match against Villa San Carlos in Buenos Aires October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
10 / 20
<p>A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club cleans her cleats before playing a league match against Excursionistas in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club cleans her cleats before playing a league match against Excumore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club cleans her cleats before playing a league match against Excursionistas in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
11 / 20
<p>Fans of Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate a goal against River Plate in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Fans of Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate a goal against River Plate in a league match in Buenos Amore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Fans of Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate a goal against River Plate in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
12 / 20
<p>A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club ties the shoelaces of her team's goalkeeper during a league match against Excursionistas in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club ties the shoelaces of her team's goalkeeper during a league more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club ties the shoelaces of her team's goalkeeper during a league match against Excursionistas in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
13 / 20
<p>Players from Boca Juniors (L) and River Plate women's soccer clubs battle for the ball in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Players from Boca Juniors (L) and River Plate women's soccer clubs battle for the ball in a league match inmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Players from Boca Juniors (L) and River Plate women's soccer clubs battle for the ball in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
14 / 20
<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club rally in the locker room before playing River Plate in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club rally in the locker room before playing River Plate in a leagmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club rally in the locker room before playing River Plate in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
15 / 20
<p>A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club fixes her hair after celebrating the team's victory over Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club fixes her hair after celebrating the team's victory over Excmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club fixes her hair after celebrating the team's victory over Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
16 / 20
<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate after beating Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate after beating Excursionistas to win their third leamore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate after beating Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
17 / 20
<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate in the shower after beating Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate in the shower after beating Excursionistas to win tmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate in the shower after beating Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
18 / 20
<p>A tiger stuffed toy lies in a trophy won by the Colo Colo women's soccer club at the club's headquarters in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A tiger stuffed toy lies in a trophy won by the Colo Colo women's soccer club at the club's headquarters inmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A tiger stuffed toy lies in a trophy won by the Colo Colo women's soccer club at the club's headquarters in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
19 / 20
<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club pose for a photo session in Buenos Aires October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club pose for a photo session in Buenos Aires October 4, 2013. REUmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club pose for a photo session in Buenos Aires October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
The art of flowers

The art of flowers

下一个

The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Flowers and arrangements are on display at the Chelsea Flower Show.

2014年 5月 20日
Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

A look as the North Korean leader inspects hospitals in his country.

2014年 5月 20日
Robot Ball

Robot Ball

A showcase of new robotic innovations at the "Robot Ball" exhibition in Moscow.

2014年 5月 19日
Space station's uncertain future

Space station's uncertain future

Russia casts doubt on the future of the International Space Station in retaliation against U.S. sanctions over Ukraine.

2014年 5月 14日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐