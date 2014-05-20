版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 20:15 BJT

Playing against the odds

<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, watches an amateur match at Colorado field where his own team plays their league matches in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but in 1996 he injured his left leg in a motorcycle accident and the following year the limb was amputated. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, watches an amateur match at Colorado field more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, watches an amateur match at Colorado field where his own team plays their league matches in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but in 1996 he injured his left leg in a motorcycle accident and the following year the limb was amputated. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks on crutches past team mate Betinho before an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer again with friends, and now he is the goalkeeper for Moleque Travesso amateur soccer club. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks on crutches past team mate Betinho bemore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks on crutches past team mate Betinho before an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer again with friends, and now he is the goalkeeper for Moleque Travesso amateur soccer club. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, blocks a shot by a rival player from Eai do Sape club during an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. With Brazil about to host the World Cup, and soccer fever taking over the country, Toledo continues to play and thrill fans with his ability 18 years after his accident. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, blocks a shot by a rival player from Eai domore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, blocks a shot by a rival player from Eai do Sape club during an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. With Brazil about to host the World Cup, and soccer fever taking over the country, Toledo continues to play and thrill fans with his ability 18 years after his accident. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands in position near his crutches during an amateur soccer match at Reboucas soccer field in Sao Paulo February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands in position near his crutches duringmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands in position near his crutches during an amateur soccer match at Reboucas soccer field in Sao Paulo February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 17
<p>Alexandre Toledo, 36, holds up a photo of himself, taken when he played in a second division professional team, before playing an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Alexandre Toledo, 36, holds up a photo of himself, taken when he played in a second division professional tmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Alexandre Toledo, 36, holds up a photo of himself, taken when he played in a second division professional team, before playing an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, dresses before a match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, dresses before a match against the Jardim Rmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, dresses before a match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks with his son Gu, 4, toward the field to play in an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks with his son Gu, 4, toward the field more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks with his son Gu, 4, toward the field to play in an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses with his team before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses with his team before an amateur matchmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses with his team before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, lays down his crutches before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, lays down his crutches before an amateur mamore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, lays down his crutches before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (green), 36, stops a shot by a rival player (blue) of the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (green), 36, stops a shot by a rival player (blumore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (green), 36, stops a shot by a rival player (blue) of the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, rests during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, rests during an amateur match against the Jmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, rests during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (C, No. 1), 36, says a prayer with his son Gu, 4, and team mates before playing in an amateur match at Colorado field in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (C, No. 1), 36, says a prayer with his son Gu, 4more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (C, No. 1), 36, says a prayer with his son Gu, 4, and team mates before playing in an amateur match at Colorado field in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, ties his four-year-old son Gu's shoe laces at the end of an amateur soccer match against Eai do Sape at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, ties his four-year-old son Gu's shoe laces at the end of more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, ties his four-year-old son Gu's shoe laces at the end of an amateur soccer match against Eai do Sape at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands ready to block a shot by his son Gu, 4, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands ready to block a shot by his son Gu,more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands ready to block a shot by his son Gu, 4, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to kick a ball as his son Gu, 4, stands in goal, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to kick a ball as his son Gu, 4, smore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to kick a ball as his son Gu, 4, stands in goal, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 17
<p>Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses for a photo before playing in an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses for a photo before playing in an amatmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses for a photo before playing in an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Latin women embrace beautiful game

Latin women embrace beautiful game

下一个

Latin women embrace beautiful game

Latin women embrace beautiful game

Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are taking up the region's most cherished sport.

2014年 5月 20日
The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Flowers and arrangements are on display at the Chelsea Flower Show.

2014年 5月 20日
Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

A look as the North Korean leader inspects hospitals in his country.

2014年 5月 20日
Robot Ball

Robot Ball

A showcase of new robotic innovations at the "Robot Ball" exhibition in Moscow.

2014年 5月 19日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐