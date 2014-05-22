A better prison
Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic May 13more
Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic May 13, 2014. Ten years after the country opened its first prison designed with a focus on education and clean living conditions and staffed by graduates from a newly created academy for penitentiary studies, the New Model of Prison Management is gaining recognition from other countries in the region trying to reduce prison populations and cut recidivism rates. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners participate in a cultural event inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Crimore
Prisoners participate in a cultural event inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners play volleyball in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, more
Prisoners play volleyball in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners study inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTmore
Prisoners study inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners are seen in their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, Mmore
Prisoners are seen in their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners work in the tailor's room of the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Crmore
Prisoners work in the tailor's room of the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners walk to the dinner hall inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, more
Prisoners walk to the dinner hall inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners play dominoes in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, Mamore
Prisoners play dominoes in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner studies maths with a teacher inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristmore
A prisoner studies maths with a teacher inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner washes himself in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, Mmore
A prisoner washes himself in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner sits in her cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12more
A prisoner sits in her cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners attend a prayer session inside the new wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 1, 2014. Rmore
Prisoners attend a prayer session inside the new wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner shaves a fellow inmate in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Crismore
A prisoner shaves a fellow inmate in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners line up for a meal in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUmore
Prisoners line up for a meal in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners paint their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12,more
Prisoners paint their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A prisoner reads the Bible in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, more
A prisoner reads the Bible in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Prisoners cook in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014more
Prisoners cook in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
下一个
Hero cat's first pitch
A hero cat who saved its owner's son from a dog attack "tosses" the first pitch at a baseball game.
Playing against the odds
Alexandre Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but lost his leg following a motorcycle accident. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer...
Latin women embrace beautiful game
Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are taking up the region's most cherished sport.
The art of flowers
Flowers and arrangements are on display at the Chelsea Flower Show.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.