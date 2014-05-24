Lighting up Sydney
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydnmore
An interactive installation artwork shows various lightbulbs on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light anmore
An image of butterflies is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, reflected in a hotel window on more
People look through a light installation on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival Maymore
A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid more
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the citymore
A floral image is projected on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney limore
A light show featuring a break dancer is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre dumore
Onlookers watch a light show on the side of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney limore
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests and head-mounted lights at night during a prmore
A better prison
A Dominican Republic prison has turned itself around from an overcrowded "hell" into one focused on education and clean living conditions.
Hero cat's first pitch
A hero cat who saved its owner's son from a dog attack "tosses" the first pitch at a baseball game.
Playing against the odds
Alexandre Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but lost his leg following a motorcycle accident. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer...
Latin women embrace beautiful game
Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are taking up the region's most cherished sport.
