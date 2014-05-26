Removing a tattoo
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking"more
Shane Cramsey has a tattoo removed from his arm with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinmore
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking"more
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo removed from his neck with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were Youmore
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking"more
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill Francmore
Chad Lambert squeezes rubber stress balls as he has a tattoo removed with a laser by Jill France at her "What more
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill Francmore
Vincente Montano relaxes between laser treatments to remove the "X 3" tattoo on his chest showing allegiance tmore
Chad Lambert relaxes covered in bandages outside the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after a treamore
James Ward helps clean up at the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic before getting a treatment to remore
Tim Wood hugs Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after Wood had a treatment in domore
下一个
Lighting up Sydney
The Vivid Sydney festival combines light sculptures, music and creative ideas.
A better prison
A Dominican Republic prison has turned itself around from an overcrowded "hell" into one focused on education and clean living conditions.
Hero cat's first pitch
A hero cat who saved its owner's son from a dog attack "tosses" the first pitch at a baseball game.
Playing against the odds
Alexandre Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but lost his leg following a motorcycle accident. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer...
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.