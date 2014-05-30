版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 31日 星期六 00:05 BJT

The SpaceX spaceship

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. Space Exploration Technologies unveiled an upgraded passenger version of the Dragon cargo ship NASA buys for resupply runs to the International Space Station. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. Space Explorationmore

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. Space Exploration Technologies unveiled an upgraded passenger version of the Dragon cargo ship NASA buys for resupply runs to the International Space Station. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzmore

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May more

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29,more

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REmore

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REmore

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 2more

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 2more

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California Maymore

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 12
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (L) sits with guests inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (L) sits with guests inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, more

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (L) sits with guests inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 12
The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014.more

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 12
An exterior of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An exterior of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 5月 31日 星期六
An exterior of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
It's a goal!

It's a goal!

下一个

It's a goal!

It's a goal!

In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches.

2014年 5月 30日
Removing a tattoo

Removing a tattoo

Inside the "What Were You Inking?" tattoo removal clinic.

2014年 5月 27日
Lighting up Sydney

Lighting up Sydney

The Vivid Sydney festival combines light sculptures, music and creative ideas.

2014年 5月 24日
A better prison

A better prison

A Dominican Republic prison has turned itself around from an overcrowded "hell" into one focused on education and clean living conditions.

2014年 5月 23日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐