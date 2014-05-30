Before and after: Europe's floods
People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich Junmore
People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaelamore
Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERSmore
Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of more
An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-more
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of more
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Municmore
Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REmore
A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bmore
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May more
A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rmore
Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eamore
Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Pmore
People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bmore
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Micmore
Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
