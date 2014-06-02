版本:
Down and dirty English lessons

Volunteer English teacher Igor Fuchs teaches English to Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, in preparation for the influx of soccer fans during the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Volunteer English teacher Igor Fuchs teaches English to Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, in preparation for the influx of soccer fans during the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian sex worker Cida Vieira (L), president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, holds up a lipstick while she and fellow prostitute Cida da Silva attend an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. They hope these lessons will help them communicate better with soccer fans coming to Brazil who might use their services. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex worker Cida Vieira (L), president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, holds up a lipstick while she and fellow prostitute Cida da Silva attend an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. They hope these lessons will help them communicate better with soccer fans coming to Brazil who might use their services. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teacher Igor Fuchs points to words as he gives an English class to a group of prostitutes in Belo Horizonte, Brazil May 12, 2014. During the classes, they not only learn basic vocabulary like the days of the week, but also sexual words and phrases that they use on the job. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teacher Igor Fuchs points to words as he gives an English class to a group of prostitutes in Belo Horizonte, Brazil May 12, 2014. During the classes, they not only learn basic vocabulary like the days of the week, but also sexual words and phrases that they use on the job. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira (L) and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, listen as teacher Igor Fuchs touches a dildo during an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira (L) and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, listen as teacher Igor Fuchs touches a dildo during an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, takes notes during an English class taught by volunteer teacher Igor Fuchs, in preparation for the influx of soccer fans during the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, takes notes during an English class taught by volunteer teacher Igor Fuchs, in preparation for the influx of soccer fans during the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian sex workers (L-R) Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend an English class given by teacher Igor Fuchs in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex workers (L-R) Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend an English class given by teacher Igor Fuchs in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teacher Igor Fuchs (standing) uses a sex toy to teach English to prostitutes (L-R) Laura Maria do Espirito Santo and and Cida Vieira, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teacher Igor Fuchs (standing) uses a sex toy to teach English to prostitutes (L-R) Laura Maria do Espirito Santo and and Cida Vieira, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo (R), holds packets of condoms as she and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend English classes in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo (R), holds packets of condoms as she and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend English classes in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A dildo and female condom package sit on a desk during an English class for sex workers in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A dildo and female condom package sit on a desk during an English class for sex workers in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Cida Vieira, president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, looks for clients along a street in Belo Horizonte, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Cida Vieira, president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, looks for clients along a street in Belo Horizonte, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, shops for lingerie after an English class in Belo Horizonte May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, shops for lingerie after an English class in Belo Horizonte May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, arranges a basket of condoms while awaiting clients in a hotel in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, arranges a basket of condoms while awaiting clients in a hotel in Belo Horizonte, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, waits for clients inside the room she rents at a hotel, after finishing an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, waits for clients inside the room she rents at a hotel, after finishing an English class in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
