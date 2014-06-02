Down and dirty English lessons
Volunteer English teacher Igor Fuchs teaches English to Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Amore
Brazilian sex worker Cida Vieira (L), president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, holds up a more
Teacher Igor Fuchs points to words as he gives an English class to a group of prostitutes in Belo Horizonte, Bmore
Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira (L) and Cida da Silva, both members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minmore
Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, takes notes dmore
Brazilian sex workers (L-R) Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of more
Teacher Igor Fuchs (standing) uses a sex toy to teach English to prostitutes (L-R) Laura Maria do Espirito Sanmore
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo (R), holds packets of condoms as she and Cida da Silva, botmore
A dildo and female condom package sit on a desk during an English class for sex workers in Belo Horizonte, Maymore
Cida Vieira, president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, looks for clients along a street in more
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas more
Laura Maria do Espiritu Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, arranges a bamore
Brazilian sex worker Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, vice-president of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas more
