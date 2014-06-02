Trash becomes fashion
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bromore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bromore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bromore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bmore
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bromore
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bromore
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Bromore
下一个
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Down and dirty English lessons
A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup.
Super spellers
The Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in a tie for the first time in 52 years.
Before and after: Europe's floods
Photos of the devastation and recovery from Europe's worst flood in a decade.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.