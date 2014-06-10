Furry footie fans

The caiman named Ronaldinho by Maria de Barros, 55, eats leftover fat and meat given by her at her home located near Corumba, Brazil, May 9, 2014. Barros, who welcomes tourists visiting the Pantanal in Mato Grosso do Sul state, claims to have domesticated a group of wild caimans, which are related to alligators, and dubbed them with names of famous Brazilian soccer players such as Felipao, coach of the current national team, and Ronaldinho, Dunga and Taffarel from the world champion squad of 1994. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama

