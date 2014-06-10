版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 04:38 BJT

Furry footie fans

A sheep dressed in a jersey in the colors of the Colombian national soccer team is seen during a exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. The sheep is named Falcao, after the Colombian player. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A sheep dressed in a jersey in the colors of the Colombian national soccer team is seen during a exhibition inmore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
A sheep dressed in a jersey in the colors of the Colombian national soccer team is seen during a exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. The sheep is named Falcao, after the Colombian player. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
1 / 14
A sheep is dressed with a jersey in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team during an exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A sheep is dressed with a jersey in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team during an exhibition in Nmore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
A sheep is dressed with a jersey in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team during an exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
2 / 14
Sheep dressed in jerseys in the colors of the Colombian national soccer team are seen during an exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Sheep dressed in jerseys in the colors of the Colombian national soccer team are seen during an exhibition in more

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
Sheep dressed in jerseys in the colors of the Colombian national soccer team are seen during an exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
3 / 14
Farmers wait with their sheep, dressed with jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team, during an exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Farmers wait with their sheep, dressed with jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team, durinmore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
Farmers wait with their sheep, dressed with jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team, during an exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
4 / 14
Twenty-one-year-old female seal Sarasa controls a soccer ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Twenty-one-year-old female seal Sarasa controls a soccer ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium more

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
Twenty-one-year-old female seal Sarasa controls a soccer ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 14
Six-year-old female sea lion Chanto, wearing Japan's national soccer team uniform, controls a ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Six-year-old female sea lion Chanto, wearing Japan's national soccer team uniform, controls a ball during a nemore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
Six-year-old female sea lion Chanto, wearing Japan's national soccer team uniform, controls a ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 14
An elephant walks near Thai students at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. A soccer match between the elephants and some students was held as part of a campaign to promote the 2014 World Cup and also to discourage gambling during the competition. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An elephant walks near Thai students at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. A soccer matchmore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
An elephant walks near Thai students at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. A soccer match between the elephants and some students was held as part of a campaign to promote the 2014 World Cup and also to discourage gambling during the competition. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
7 / 14
A Thai mahout paints Spain's national flag on an elephant before a soccer match with Thai students (not pictured) in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A Thai mahout paints Spain's national flag on an elephant before a soccer match with Thai students (not picturmore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
A Thai mahout paints Spain's national flag on an elephant before a soccer match with Thai students (not pictured) in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
8 / 14
Thai students play soccer with elephants at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thai students play soccer with elephants at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chmore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
Thai students play soccer with elephants at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
9 / 14
The caiman named Ronaldinho by Maria de Barros, 55, eats leftover fat and meat given by her at her home located near Corumba, Brazil, May 9, 2014. Barros, who welcomes tourists visiting the Pantanal in Mato Grosso do Sul state, claims to have domesticated a group of wild caimans, which are related to alligators, and dubbed them with names of famous Brazilian soccer players such as Felipao, coach of the current national team, and Ronaldinho, Dunga and Taffarel from the world champion squad of 1994. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama

The caiman named Ronaldinho by Maria de Barros, 55, eats leftover fat and meat given by her at her home locatemore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
The caiman named Ronaldinho by Maria de Barros, 55, eats leftover fat and meat given by her at her home located near Corumba, Brazil, May 9, 2014. Barros, who welcomes tourists visiting the Pantanal in Mato Grosso do Sul state, claims to have domesticated a group of wild caimans, which are related to alligators, and dubbed them with names of famous Brazilian soccer players such as Felipao, coach of the current national team, and Ronaldinho, Dunga and Taffarel from the world champion squad of 1994. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
Close
10 / 14
Maria de Barros, 55, uses a bull's horn to call caimans to feed from the leftover fat and meat she gives them at her home located near the city of Corumba, Brazil May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama

Maria de Barros, 55, uses a bull's horn to call caimans to feed from the leftover fat and meat she gives them more

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
Maria de Barros, 55, uses a bull's horn to call caimans to feed from the leftover fat and meat she gives them at her home located near the city of Corumba, Brazil May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
Close
11 / 14
A dog wearing a Chilean national soccer team jersey, is pictured before the start of its travel with its owners from Valparaiso, Chile to Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

A dog wearing a Chilean national soccer team jersey, is pictured before the start of its travel with its ownermore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
A dog wearing a Chilean national soccer team jersey, is pictured before the start of its travel with its owners from Valparaiso, Chile to Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Close
12 / 14
A woman kneels with her dogs wearing Argentine soccer team jerseys inside a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman kneels with her dogs wearing Argentine soccer team jerseys inside a pet clothing store in Buenos Airesmore

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
A woman kneels with her dogs wearing Argentine soccer team jerseys inside a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
13 / 14
A Yorkshire terrier named Lula wears an Argentine soccer jersey at a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A Yorkshire terrier named Lula wears an Argentine soccer jersey at a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires June 5more

2014年 6月 11日 星期三
A Yorkshire terrier named Lula wears an Argentine soccer jersey at a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Drag queens in Tel Aviv

Drag queens in Tel Aviv

下一个

Drag queens in Tel Aviv

Drag queens in Tel Aviv

Backstage at a drag show as part of the city's gay pride week.

2014年 6月 11日
Goals around the world

Goals around the world

Reuters photographers on every continent, in countries from China to the Czech Republic, went out to capture images of soccer goalposts used by players to...

2014年 6月 9日
Celebrating the dark side

Celebrating the dark side

Vampires, Victorian goths and lovers of dark subcultures gather for the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig, Germany.

2014年 6月 7日
Chrome for the Crown?

Chrome for the Crown?

California Chrome will attempt to become the first horse since 1978 to win the Triple Crown.

2014年 6月 7日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐