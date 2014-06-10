Furry footie fans
A sheep dressed in a jersey in the colors of the Colombian national soccer team is seen during a exhibition inmore
A sheep is dressed with a jersey in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team during an exhibition in Nmore
Sheep dressed in jerseys in the colors of the Colombian national soccer team are seen during an exhibition in more
Farmers wait with their sheep, dressed with jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team, durinmore
Twenty-one-year-old female seal Sarasa controls a soccer ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium more
Six-year-old female sea lion Chanto, wearing Japan's national soccer team uniform, controls a ball during a nemore
An elephant walks near Thai students at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. A soccer matchmore
A Thai mahout paints Spain's national flag on an elephant before a soccer match with Thai students (not picturmore
Thai students play soccer with elephants at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chmore
The caiman named Ronaldinho by Maria de Barros, 55, eats leftover fat and meat given by her at her home locatemore
Maria de Barros, 55, uses a bull's horn to call caimans to feed from the leftover fat and meat she gives them more
A dog wearing a Chilean national soccer team jersey, is pictured before the start of its travel with its ownermore
A woman kneels with her dogs wearing Argentine soccer team jerseys inside a pet clothing store in Buenos Airesmore
A Yorkshire terrier named Lula wears an Argentine soccer jersey at a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires June 5more
