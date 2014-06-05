版本:
French Open highlights

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against his compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against his compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A close up shows a tennis ball and the racket of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he prepares to serve to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A close up shows a tennis ball and the racket of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he prepares to serve to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Gael Monfils of France at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Gael Monfils of France at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts as she falls during her women's quarter-final match against Simona Halep of Romania at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts as she falls during her women's quarter-final match against Simona Halep of Romania at French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Andrea Petkovic of Germany (L) shakes hands with Sara Errani of Italy after winning her women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Andrea Petkovic of Germany (L) shakes hands with Sara Errani of Italy after winning her women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Gael Monfils of France during the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Gael Monfils of France during the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Former U.S. cycling rider Greg LeMond (L) and French triple jumper and long jumper Teddy Tamgho attend the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Gael Monfils of France during the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Former U.S. cycling rider Greg LeMond (L) and French triple jumper and long jumper Teddy Tamgho attend the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Gael Monfils of France during the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia prepares to serve to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia prepares to serve to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's quarter-final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's quarter-final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A close up shows David Ferrer of Spain picking up a tennis ball during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A close up shows David Ferrer of Spain picking up a tennis ball during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Prince (L) watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Prince (L) watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia holds a broken racket after he smashed it during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia holds a broken racket after he smashed it during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court after being defeated by Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court after being defeated by Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Roger Federer of Switzerland competes against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Roger Federer of Switzerland competes against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Marcel Granollers of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Marcel Granollers of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Fabio Fognini of Italy serves the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Fabio Fognini of Italy serves the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Fabio Fognini of Italy in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Fabio Fognini of Italy in their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches out to return a backhand to Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches out to return a backhand to Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Workers clean the court during a men's singles match between Ernests Gulbis of Latvia and Facundo Bagnis of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Workers clean the court during a men's singles match between Ernests Gulbis of Latvia and Facundo Bagnis of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams of the U.S hits a return to Alize Lim of France, during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Serena Williams of the U.S hits a return to Alize Lim of France, during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
