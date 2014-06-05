French Open highlights
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match amore
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the Frenmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against his compatriot David Ferrer at the Fmore
A close up shows a tennis ball and the racket of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he prepares to serve to his compatrimore
Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Frencmore
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Gael Monfils of France at the Frencmore
Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Frencmore
Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's quarter-final match at thmore
Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Rumore
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts as she falls during her women's quarter-final match against Simona Halep more
Andrea Petkovic of Germany (L) shakes hands with Sara Errani of Italy after winning her women's quarter-final more
David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Rafael Nadal during their men's quarter-final match amore
General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britaimore
Former U.S. cycling rider Greg LeMond (L) and French triple jumper and long jumper Teddy Tamgho attend the menmore
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro omore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at more
Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Fremore
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia prepares to serve to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter fmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's quarter-final match against Milos Raonic of Canadamore
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of more
A close up shows David Ferrer of Spain picking up a tennis ball during his men's singles match against Kevin Amore
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Omore
Prince (L) watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Frenmore
Gael Monfils of France returns a shot to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at tmore
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany amore
Ernests Gulbis of Latvia holds a broken racket after he smashed it during his men's singles match against Rogemore
Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court after being defeated by Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in their men's more
Roger Federer of Switzerland competes against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia during their men's singles match at themore
Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Marcel Granollers of Spain at more
Fabio Fognini of Italy serves the ball to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the Frencmore
Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Fabio Fognini of Italy in their men's singles match at the more
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches out to return a backhand to Dmitry Tursunov of Russia during their men's more
Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia stretches out to hit a return to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's more
Workers clean the court during a men's singles match between Ernests Gulbis of Latvia and Facundo Bagnis of Armore
Serena Williams of the U.S hits a return to Alize Lim of France, during their women's singles match at the Fremore
