Funeral for a house
Local resident Anita Whitley, 61, holds a program and flower at "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia more
Seth Bruggeman and daughter June, 3, arrive at a dilapidated row house for "Funeral for a Home," a tribute formore
Pastor Harry Moore of Mount Olive Baptist Church leads "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2more
Kari Abraham, 3, her mother, Kiana, and father, Dennis, along with neighborhood residents, community leaders, more
A floral centrepiece is arranged on the roof of a dilapidated row house for "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Pmore
An excavator commences the demolition of a dilapidated row house during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philamore
A man watches as an excavator demolishes a dilapidated row house following "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Phmore
The Mount Olive Baptist Church choir sing hymns during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2more
Carl Myles and daughter Asiyaa, 4, watch a street procession during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelpmore
Annie Hunt (2nd L) attends "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Attendees are offered flowers upon arrival at "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUmore
Debris falls past the numbered front of 3711 Mellon Street as demolition commences during "Funeral for a Home,more
Demolition continues following "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makelmore
A dump truck empties the first load of demolished remains of a dilapidated row house at a junkyard after "Funemore
The Unique Miracle Band performs during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Audrey Davis-Crocker, 91, who has lived across the street since 1948, looks on during "Funeral for a Home," inmore
下一个
Trash becomes fashion
The "Trashion" show features designers who use recycled items and turn them into fashion.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Down and dirty English lessons
A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup.
Super spellers
The Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in a tie for the first time in 52 years.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.