The prison World Cup
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of Brazil's national soccer team, play against a team of veteran Perumore
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro more
A banner reading "Fifa Brazil 2014" is displayed as prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their ownmore
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro more
A prisoner dressed as Fuleco, the mascot for the 2014 World Cup, performs in the opening ceremony of their ownmore
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro more
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of Brazil's national soccer team, play against a team of veteran Perumore
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Uruguay's national soccer team, participate in the opening cermore
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro more
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro more
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro more
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro more
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Netherlands national soccer team, participate in the opening cmore
Prisoners, wearing jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national soccer team, participate in the opening cermore
Prisoners participate in the opening ceremony of their own version of the 2014 World Cup at the Castro-Castro more
下一个
Funeral for a house
A tribute for a house which survived 142 years and outlived many of its neighbors.
Trash becomes fashion
The "Trashion" show features designers who use recycled items and turn them into fashion.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Down and dirty English lessons
A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup.
精选图集
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.