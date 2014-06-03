Floods know no borders
Flowers are seen on a window ledge of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovimore
A church is flooded with muddy water in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko more
A picture of actor Brad Pitt is seen inside a flooded hairdressing salon in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, more
A wallpaper covered with mud is seen inside a flooded house in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014more
Mud covers the floor of the kitchen of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovmore
A soft toy in the shape of a heart is seen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje,more
Mud covers the kitchen of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, more
The window of the toilet in the Kovacevic's family home is seen after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia anmore
The living room of a family's house is seen in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovinamore
A light switch, damaged by water and mud, is seen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcicmore
A kitchen covered in mud is seen inside a flooded house in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REmore
A slipper remains in the mud in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014.more
An Islamic artefact hangs on the wall in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May more
Serbian Cyrillic letters float on water inside a flooded funeral services showroom in Obrenovac, southwest of more
Mud covers the entrances of the bedroom and kitchen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcmore
A bathroom is covered in mud inside a house in the aftermath of floods in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, Mmore
A part of a vacuum cleaner is covered in mud inside a flooded house in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbimore
Tree branches and mud are seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERmore
Mud covers a classroom and benches of a school in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovmore
Coffins are seen inside a funeral services showroom in the aftermath of floods in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgmore
A pile of mud is seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Dmore
