D-Day memory lane

World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, walks on the country road which bears his name in Picauville ,near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, walks on the country road which bears his name in Picauville ,near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, poses with a picture of himself in uniform as a young soldier as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, poses with a picture of himself in uniform as a young soldier as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du- Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du- Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, walks on the country road which bears his name in Picauville ,near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, walks on the country road which bears his name in Picauville ,near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, gestures as he speaks about his D-Day experience to history enthusiasts as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, gestures as he speaks about his D-Day experience to history enthusiasts as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, poses on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, poses on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, walks near a jeep in Sainte-Marie-du- Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, walks near a jeep in Sainte-Marie-du- Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, gestures on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, gestures on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, autographs a souvenir as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, autographs a souvenir as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, poses with British youths from Yorkshire, Cameron Stevens and Joe Newton in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, poses with British youths from Yorkshire, Cameron Stevens and Joe Newton in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Medals are pinned on the uniform worn by World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
Medals are pinned on the uniform worn by World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, autographs an US helmet for history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, autographs an US helmet for history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, gestures on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, gestures on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, reacts as he recalls the war on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, reacts as he recalls the war on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, reacts as he recalls the war on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, reacts as he recalls the war on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
School children look over at World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
School children look over at World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, signs an autograph in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, signs an autograph in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, walks on the country road which bears his name in Picauville ,near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, walks on the country road which bears his name in Picauville ,near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, reacts as he recalls the war on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, reacts as he recalls the war on the country road which bears his name in Picauville near Sainte-Mere-Eglise, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, poses with American and French flags as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 4日 星期三
World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, 91 years-old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, poses with American and French flags as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
