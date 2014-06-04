China's e-waste village
A woman walks near mounds of garbage, which were abandoned by recycling workers, at Dongxiaokou village in Beimore
Broken fridges are seen in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing Mmore
A recycling worker moves air-conditioning units in the yard of her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Bemore
A puppy stands next to parts of dismantled electronic goods in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement housemore
A recycling worker holds wires which she collected from a dismantled microwave in the yard of her tenement houmore
A recycling worker cuts a cable of an air-conditioning unit as he works in the yard of a tenement house in Donmore
The yard of a tenement house is reflected in a broken television set in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28,more
A recycling worker stands in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTmore
A recycling worker looks at a broken piano in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing Mmore
A woman dismantles a broken air-conditioning unit to sell its parts as scrap, outside a tenement house at Dongmore
Recycling worker Gu Zhaofang is seen behind a blind as she speaks on her mobile phone at her tenement house atmore
Laundry is hung out to dry in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijinmore
Recycling workers play poker in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children play on abandoned wood panels in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children's shoes rest against a window at a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijinmore
A boy looks out a window at a school, which is attended by recycling workers' children, in Dongxiaokou villagemore
A woman cooks dinner in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May more
Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou vilmore
A woman washes dishes at a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. Rmore
A garbage collector carries a sack of of items abandoned by recycling workers at Dongxiaokou village in Beijinmore
A recycling worker moves an air-conditioning unit in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim more
A man counts his money after selling recycled air-conditioning units to a vendor in the yard of a tenement houmore
A garbage collector rides his tricycle as he looks for recyclable items on the streets of Beijing May 26, 2014more
A garbage collector takes a nap on his tricycle, as he waits for people to sell abandoned items to him, in dowmore
A woman sleeps in a shop which sells recycled electronic goods at Yaojiayuan village in Beijing May 26, 2014. more
