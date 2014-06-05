Return to Normandy
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 3more
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Cmore
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, performs a successful tandem jump with a British "Red Devils" pamore
Britain's Prince Charles meets veterans of the Normandy campaign, at the Pegasus bridge crossing in Benouvillemore
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, poses following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Camore
A pair of vintage Royal Air Force Spitfire fighters pass over the crowd during a D-Day display by 300 multinatmore
A British D-Day veteran reacts during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Dmore
British D-Day veteran George French, 88, from Wiltshire, who served with King's Royal Rifles, walks on Sword Bmore
British D-Day veteran Jim Kelly, 91, who served in the Royal Marines, listens during a commemoration ceremony more
Relatives watch as British D-Day veteran Gordon Smith, 90, from Wiltshire, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanvillemore
A British D-Day veteran listens during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd more
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural as his daughter (out of fmore
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 50more
Medals are seen on the vest of former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gmore
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando unit Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attemore
U.S World War II veteran Jack Read (L), a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S coast Guard Rescuemore
British D-Day veterans poses for photographs with children at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast Junemore
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachutemore
British D-Day veteran Gordon Prime, 90, from Birmingham in central England, chats with a local museum owner atmore
British D-Day veteran Harry Mason, 95, formerly of the Royal Medicals Corps from Warrington in northern Englanmore
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends amore
World War II veteran Herbert Beddows, a 92-year-old from Britain who served with three different commandos andmore
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Read, a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Fmore
British D-Day veterans Bill Reynolds, 90, (L) and Harry Fenn, 89, who landed on Gold and Sword Beaches on D-Damore
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 50more
British World War II D-Day veteran George Stagg, aged 90, from London, who landed on Gold Beach on D-Day, sitsmore
U.S. World War II veteran Bob Thomas, an 88-year-old from Connecticut who served with the I-company, 3RD BN 34more
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chrmore
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Hamlin, a 93-year-old from Springfield, Missouri, who served with the Rescue Flmore
