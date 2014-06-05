版本:
图片 | 2014年 6月 6日 星期五 04:08 BJT

Return to Normandy

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. Glover, of the 9th Parachute Battalion, took part in a glider-borne D-Day attack on a German artillery battery in Merville. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. Glover, of the 9th Parachute Battalion, took part in a glider-borne D-Day attack on a German artillery battery in Merville. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, performs a successful tandem jump with a British "Red Devils" paratroopers as they and teams of French, U.S., Canadian and British paratroopers jump from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, performs a successful tandem jump with a British "Red Devils" paratroopers as they and teams of French, U.S., Canadian and British paratroopers jump from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles meets veterans of the Normandy campaign, at the Pegasus bridge crossing in Benouville, northern France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Britain's Prince Charles meets veterans of the Normandy campaign, at the Pegasus bridge crossing in Benouville, northern France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, poses following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, poses following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A pair of vintage Royal Air Force Spitfire fighters pass over the crowd during a D-Day display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A pair of vintage Royal Air Force Spitfire fighters pass over the crowd during a D-Day display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A British D-Day veteran reacts during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A British D-Day veteran reacts during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British D-Day veteran George French, 88, from Wiltshire, who served with King's Royal Rifles, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British D-Day veteran George French, 88, from Wiltshire, who served with King's Royal Rifles, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British D-Day veteran Jim Kelly, 91, who served in the Royal Marines, listens during a commemoration ceremony at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British D-Day veteran Jim Kelly, 91, who served in the Royal Marines, listens during a commemoration ceremony at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Relatives watch as British D-Day veteran Gordon Smith, 90, from Wiltshire, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Relatives watch as British D-Day veteran Gordon Smith, 90, from Wiltshire, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A British D-Day veteran listens during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A British D-Day veteran listens during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural as his daughter (out of frame) takes a photograph at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural as his daughter (out of frame) takes a photograph at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in the early hours of June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in the early hours of June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Medals are seen on the vest of former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, as he attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Medals are seen on the vest of former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, as he attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando unit Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando unit Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
U.S World War II veteran Jack Read (L), a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, rides in an U.S. WC 57 Command Car in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
U.S World War II veteran Jack Read (L), a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, rides in an U.S. WC 57 Command Car in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
British D-Day veterans poses for photographs with children at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British D-Day veterans poses for photographs with children at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on D-Day, autographs a souvenir as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on D-Day, autographs a souvenir as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
British D-Day veteran Gordon Prime, 90, from Birmingham in central England, chats with a local museum owner at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British D-Day veteran Gordon Prime, 90, from Birmingham in central England, chats with a local museum owner at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British D-Day veteran Harry Mason, 95, formerly of the Royal Medicals Corps from Warrington in northern England, sits on the seawall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British D-Day veteran Harry Mason, 95, formerly of the Royal Medicals Corps from Warrington in northern England, sits on the seawall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
World War II veteran Herbert Beddows, a 92-year-old from Britain who served with three different commandos and landed on Sword Beach on D-Day, poses on the beachfront outside Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
World War II veteran Herbert Beddows, a 92-year-old from Britain who served with three different commandos and landed on Sword Beach on D-Day, poses on the beachfront outside Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Read, a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, speaks with a pilot at the airport of Cherbourg, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Read, a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, speaks with a pilot at the airport of Cherbourg, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
British D-Day veterans Bill Reynolds, 90, (L) and Harry Fenn, 89, who landed on Gold and Sword Beaches on D-Day respectively, walk on the beach at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British D-Day veterans Bill Reynolds, 90, (L) and Harry Fenn, 89, who landed on Gold and Sword Beaches on D-Day respectively, walk on the beach at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, autographs a U.S. helmet for history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in the early hours of D-Day. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, autographs a U.S. helmet for history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in the early hours of D-Day. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
British World War II D-Day veteran George Stagg, aged 90, from London, who landed on Gold Beach on D-Day, sits on a beach wall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
British World War II D-Day veteran George Stagg, aged 90, from London, who landed on Gold Beach on D-Day, sits on a beach wall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. World War II veteran Bob Thomas, an 88-year-old from Connecticut who served with the I-company, 3RD BN 347th infantry regiment, 87th Division "Golden Acorn", visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
U.S. World War II veteran Bob Thomas, an 88-year-old from Connecticut who served with the I-company, 3RD BN 347th infantry regiment, 87th Division "Golden Acorn", visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Hamlin, a 93-year-old from Springfield, Missouri, who served with the Rescue Flotilla 1, U.S.C.G, poses beside a staff car in Carentan, on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Hamlin, a 93-year-old from Springfield, Missouri, who served with the Rescue Flotilla 1, U.S.C.G, poses beside a staff car in Carentan, on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
